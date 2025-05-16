Princess Beatrice's Husband Unapologetically Exposed Her Worst Hair Day Of All Time
When you are married to a princess, appearances are everything — something Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, must have forgotten about, because he accidentally did his wife so dirty on social media. Posting on his Instagram Story, Mozzi shared what was supposed to be a cute couple picture. Instead, the snapshot ended up exposing Beatrice's worst hair day of all time. Whoops.
In the pic, Beatrice's hair clearly had a mind of its own, looking like a big section of it was parted on the wrong side, mostly likely thanks to a large gust of wind before the photo was taken. There are also plenty of flyaways and frizziness going on that suggest she had been outside for quite some time prior to the camera going off. Meanwhile, Mozzi looked cool as a cucumber, with only two strands — not whole chunks — of hair out of place. There are several signs Princess Beatrice's marriage may not last, and this hair fiasco photo that Mozzi shared should be one of them.
This is reminiscent of the time President Donald Trump accidentally exposed daughter Ivanka Trump's hair extension fail during the 2025 Super Bowl, as well as when Vice President JD Vance did something similar to Melania Trump. Men, for the love of all things holy, please make sure all photos are approved by corporate (aka the women in the photos) before posting anything online.
Princess Beatrice should've worn a headband
Interestingly, in that photo of Princess Beatrice, the royal family member didn't embrace her signature hairstyle. She usually wears a hair accessory, such as a headband or a hat, but she went bare-headed for this outing. It's a shame, since something on her head could have prevented her hair from flying every which way, but lesson learned. As anyone with long hair knows, walking or driving in the wind seems like a fun idea in theory, but it's a total nightmare in practice. If Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi didn't know that then, we bet he knows it now after he posted that unflattering photo of his wife to his 169,000 Instagram followers.
We honestly can't decide which is more chaotic: Beatrice's untamed hair or one of her wild hair accessories, such as the butterfly fascinator she wore to Peter Phillips's wedding in 2008. Or, the time she donned a curly, bow-shaped fascinator for the wedding of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Now that was a weird royal fashion moment that was simply unforgettable. If Beatrice's hair is going to end up looking as windswept by the end of the day as it did in her snap with Mozzi, maybe she should just grab a hair accessory before heading outside.