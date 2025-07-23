The Bruce Springsteen Rumor Involving Melania & Barron Trump That Everyone Believes

You might think that the Boss and the boss of the free world would be natural allies. Alas, you could not be more wrong. The drama between President Donald Trump and Bruce Springsteen has been churning for years, however, rumors about Melania Trump and son Barron being involved have been greatly exaggerated.

In December 2024, X user @PopularLiberal posted what purported to be a Truth Social post by Trump. The supposed "Truth" read: "Recently, Melania took Baron, A GREAT GUITARIST, to see overrated, communist singer Bruce Springstern. NOT IMPRESSED!!!" The user was shocked: "Wow! Did the model conman dad really misspell his son's name, or am I seeing things?" Some of the commenters dropped their jaws at the idea of the first lady and her son going to a rock concert. "The kid's 18 and has mommy take him to a concert. Somebody's gonna have issues," snorted a commenter. Another noted a pattern of Trump forgetfulness: "If I recall, within the last year or so he also made a mistake about Barron's age or something along those lines!!"

Stow this in the "too wild to be true" file: After the tweet went viral, Fact-checking site Snopes declared it as, as Trump would say, fake news. They pointed out that if the president had actually written the salty message, major news outlets would have been all over it. Plus: Melania and Barron seeing a Springstern — um, steen — concert without a single photo of them in the venue? Not a chance.