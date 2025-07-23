The Bruce Springsteen Rumor Involving Melania & Barron Trump That Everyone Believes
You might think that the Boss and the boss of the free world would be natural allies. Alas, you could not be more wrong. The drama between President Donald Trump and Bruce Springsteen has been churning for years, however, rumors about Melania Trump and son Barron being involved have been greatly exaggerated.
In December 2024, X user @PopularLiberal posted what purported to be a Truth Social post by Trump. The supposed "Truth" read: "Recently, Melania took Baron, A GREAT GUITARIST, to see overrated, communist singer Bruce Springstern. NOT IMPRESSED!!!" The user was shocked: "Wow! Did the model conman dad really misspell his son's name, or am I seeing things?" Some of the commenters dropped their jaws at the idea of the first lady and her son going to a rock concert. "The kid's 18 and has mommy take him to a concert. Somebody's gonna have issues," snorted a commenter. Another noted a pattern of Trump forgetfulness: "If I recall, within the last year or so he also made a mistake about Barron's age or something along those lines!!"
Stow this in the "too wild to be true" file: After the tweet went viral, Fact-checking site Snopes declared it as, as Trump would say, fake news. They pointed out that if the president had actually written the salty message, major news outlets would have been all over it. Plus: Melania and Barron seeing a Springstern — um, steen — concert without a single photo of them in the venue? Not a chance.
The Boss has no fear of competition from the first son
We can't fault the X-verse for believing Donald Trump wrote about his wife and son yawning their way through a Bruce Springsteen concert. The rocker has been unapologetically critical of the divisive politician for years; he objected to the use of "Born in the U.S.A." during Trump rallies, and he has continued to slam the president ever since. In retaliation, Trump went after Springsteen in the most ironic way: by calling him "a dried-out 'prune' " with "atrophied" skin. Trump, whose ego can't handle small crowd sizes, has also claimed that his events have drawn more people than either Springsteen's concerts or The Boss's appearance at a Hillary Clinton rally.
It's also safe to assume that if Barron Trump really were a gifted musician, his dad would have mentioned it. But no proof exists that the youngest first son plays an instrument. One famous musician was fooled by the phony Truth Social post, though. Tom Morello, of Rage Against the Machine, responded on X with a challenge (via Loudwire): "My 13 year old son Roman will step forward to defend @springsteen's honor and destroy Barron in a guitar competition. Just name the time and place!!!" Morello has since deleted the post, presumably after learning of the hoax. Suffice it to say you won't hear either "Born to Run" or a Barron Trump performance at Mar-a-Lago anytime soon — and that, friends, is the true tragedy.