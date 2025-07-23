Strange Rules First Ladies Are Expected To Follow In The White House

The first lady of the United States is typically the president's wife, but the role has also been filled by women who were not married to the commander-in-chief have stepped into the role. As widowers, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson entrusted the traditional responsibilities of a first lady to their daughters. In fact, several other presidents have had women in their family step in, in some cases because their wives couldn't take on the gig. While it's an unofficial role rather than an elected office or paid job, one of the main functions of the first lady is to act as the hostess of the White House — but a first lady doesn't necessarily have to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Unsurprisingly, Melania Trump seems to have made the most out of this. While her husband, Donald Trump, moved into the White House in 2017, she stayed in New York to ensure her son Barron Trump could complete his schooling and only started living in the historic residence in June 2017. It doesn't seem like Melania enjoyed her first stay very much, since she spent less than 14 days in the White House during the first six months of Donald's second administration in 2025 — andthat wasn't the only eyebrow-raising decision that Melania made as first lady.

In 2020, Melania's former aide and once-friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff informed The Washington Post that she frequently used a private email account for communication related to government matters instead of the more traditionally accepted official White House account. Although the Presidential Records Act permits the use of personal accounts (only with impeccable record-keeping), she is still barred from discussing classified matters on the email. Likewise, there are several other normal things that first ladies can't do when they're in the White House.