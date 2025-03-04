Politician Wives Who Live Really Lavish Lifestyles
It's not cheap to be a public servant at the highest level. In 2020, data published by OpenSecrets found that there were more members of the United States Congress that term who were millionaires than those who were not. Considering only a small percentage of the United States population are millionaires, that's a significant finding, one that speaks volumes to the modern political climate. Presidents are in the same boat — it's been many decades since the United States elected a president who wasn't worth at least a million dollars — and there are plenty of governors around the country who'd be just fine without their gubernatorial salary.
Suffice it to say, politicians have a lot of money, allowing them and their spouses to live very well. Whether they dress in designer gear or travel back and forth between their multiple homes, there are many politician wives who live really lavish lifestyles. Take a closer look at the luxury these powerful women live in.
Melania Trump had a private plane before Air Force One
Being the president and first lady comes with stress and scrutiny, but whoever's in those positions gets the perk of traveling in Air Force One, the president's private plane. Air Force One comes with plenty of amenities, like a dining room, multiple galleys, private quarters for the president and first lady, and separate quarters for the staff. It's an iconic aircraft that's also quite luxurious, and most presidents and first ladies are happy to step on board. But for Melania Trump, having a private plane was nothing new when she became first lady. Her husband, Donald Trump, has multiple private planes to his name, and Melania has long been a frequent flyer. Among the fleet is a custom Boeing 757, dubbed the Trump 757, that has 24-carat gold-plated accents on the interior, as well as two private bedrooms, among other amenities. If the Trump 757 is busy, Melania also has access to their Cessna Citation jet.
Private planes are only part of Melania Trump's lavish lifestyle. She's also got access to multiple homes and luxury resorts around the world. The Trumps own a waterfront estate called Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, a penthouse in New York City, and other homes in the United States. They own hotels in Chicago, Miami, New York City, Las Vegas, and they've got properties outside of the country in Ireland, Scotland, and Oman. Occupying the White House typically boosts a couple's net worth, but Donald and Melania already had a lavish life to begin with.
Michelle Obama loves an expensive designer outfit
When Barack Obama first ran for president in the mid-2000s, Michelle Obama began making headlines for what she wore, and it only continued throughout Barack's presidency. While Michelle was first upset by the attention to her clothing, she eventually embraced it, and in doing so, went from dressing in clothing from Target and Gap to custom pieces from Oscar de la Renta and Diane von Furstenberg, planting her firmly on the list of first ladies who broke all the fashion rules. Michelle also used the attention to try and highlight an important person or cause. "If people flipped through a magazine primarily to see the clothes I was wearing, I hoped they'd also see the military spouse standing next to me or read what I had to say about children's health," Michelle wrote in her memoir "Becoming."
But Michelle Obama loves an expensive outfit. The former first lady has had a continuous style evolution since she and Barack left the White House and is almost always wearing something designer when in public. Among Michelle's most-worn designers are the aforementioned houses, as well as Sergio Hudson, Jason Wu, Christian Siriano, Naeem Khan, and Narciso Rodriguez, among others. But the former first lady is only concerned with pleasing herself when it comes to how she dresses. "These days, my fashion is about embracing who I am without feeling like I have anyone to answer to," Michelle told Harper's Bazaar in 2023. "It's funny because now, at 58, I finally feel like I can be my truest self and explore and experiment with my hair and clothes. I'm glad people are enjoying it — I'm definitely going to keep having fun with it."
Hillary Clinton spends a lot of time in the swanky Hamptons
Before Hillary Clinton was in office on her own, she was the wife of a politician. While her time as first lady was marred by her husband Bill Clinton's sex scandal and subsequent impeachment, Hillary's lifestyle outside of the White House has been quite luxurious.
Although there are many strange things about Hillary and Bill Clinton's marriage, the couple are known to spend ample time together, including in the Hamptons — the swanky portion of Long Island that acts as a summer retreat to New York's elite. The duo are so fond of the rich neighborhood that in 2015, while Hillary was running for president, they rented a home in the area for two weeks for a reported $100,000. According to a Page Six source, Hillary wasn't necessarily on vacation while she was there. "Hillary doesn't want headlines saying, 'Presidential hopeful kicking back in the Hamptons,' so she'll be busy while she's there," the source said. The couple were also spotted walking on the beach in the Hamptons in 2021, days after Bill's 75th birthday.
When Hillary isn't in the Hamptons or traveling to another city, she's in Washington, D.C. She and Bill live in the capital city at a residence called Whitehaven. The two spent about three years in the early-to-mid-2000s renovating the 5,500 square-foot home. "I spend every bit of time that I can [here]," Hillary told Architectural Digest in 2019. "We have lots and lots of outdoor events, hundreds and hundreds of people sometimes." The former first lady added that the home's pool gets plenty of use, too. "Even while we're not there, we have friends with kids who come over and use it," she said of the backyard feature.
Ann Scott lives in a beautiful waterfront home in Florida
Ann Scott and former Governor of Florida, Rick Scott, have built an impressive lifestyle. While both worked at the beginning of their relationship, Rick earned lots of money through business, allowing Ann to stay home. After years of hard work, the couple was able to purchase a multi-million dollar beachfront home in Naples, Florida. Unfortunately, the home has come with some downsides — like being threatened in 2017 by Hurricane Irma — but overall it seems to have served as a beautiful place to raise a family.
Ann seems to enjoy the perks of living right by the water. "One of Rick and my favorite things to do is go for a walk, either around town or on the beach," the former first lady of Florida shared in a 2014 interview with The Ledger. "We also may get up and take our kayaks out early morning around 7 a.m. ... right out in front of our house in Naples. We'll kayak up to the Naples Pier and back." Ann does want people to know, however, that she and Rick didn't always live such a luxurious life. Both come from working-class backgrounds, with Rick being particularly open about his family struggling financially when he was a child. "I think it's very important. It shapes who we are, our backgrounds growing up," Ann said of her and her husband's upbringings.
Jennifer Newsom has multiple lavish homes
Jennifer Newsom, the first partner of California and wife to Gavin Newsom, knows a thing or two about luxury. Just take a look at the homes she and Gavin own. In 2019, the couple purchased a house in Fair Oaks, California — a suburb of the state's capital, Sacramento — for $3.7 million. The home, which the Newsoms still own and spend time in, is 12,000 square feet and sits on eight acres of land. The home also has a pool, guest house, wine cellar, and a tennis court on the property. The family moved into the house so that the California governor's mansion could be open to the public.
In 2024, Gavin and Jennifer added to their real estate portfolio by purchasing a home for $9.1 million in Kentfield, California. Though more expensive, the newer home has less square footage than Jennifer and Gavin's Fair Oaks mansion. It does, however, have a swimming pool, spa, and walk-in closets. The move raised questions about where the California governor and his wife would live. A spokesperson for Newsom told the Daily Mail at the time, "The family continues to split their time between Sacramento and Marin counties. The family's children are transitioning grade levels, including to high school. The Governor and First Partner want to create continuity in their children's education, recognizing the Governor's term ends in January 2027." And for anyone wondering about said children's education — at the time of the new home purchase, the Newsoms were sending their oldest child to a school with a $60,000 per year tuition.
Ann Romney vacations at her multi-million dollar lake house
In modern America, only the wealthy are able to make a legitimate run for president. Just ask Ann Romney, the wife of 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Ann and Mitt have plenty, and that includes money they earned from selling property. For example, in 2021, Ann and Mitt sold a mansion in La Jolla, California for $23.5 million after purchasing it in 2008 for $12 million. The following year, the couple put up a Park City, Utah home for sale, listing it for $11.5 million.
Ann and Mitt retain some property, too. Perhaps their most famous vacation home is a waterfront home in New Hampshire that they purchased in 1997 for $3 million. Over the years, experts have estimated that the property is worth over $10 million. The house, with 800 feet of beach, sits on Lake Winnipesaukee. There's also a boat house, a beach volleyball court, and a trampoline. The couple also owns another lot worth $1.3 million that features a stable house worth $2.1 million. And although the Romneys have plenty of name recognition, they seem to be able to have a lowkey presence at their East Coast vacation property. "That's what people are attracted to about this town. No one is here to prove whose star shines brightest," one local told CBS News about the area. "They're really just part of the crowd when they're here. They are very well respected in this town," another townsperson said of the Romneys.
Brigitte Macron is always dressed immaculately and expensively
Politicians in the United States aren't the only ones who are well-to-do. The president and first lady of France, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron are quite wealthy, and Brigitte sure dresses like it. The first lady has become a modern fashion icon, most certainly in France, and somewhat around the world. Throughout her husband's time as a public servant, Brigitte's style has evolved, but she's shown that she likes pieces that are solid colors, tailored, and pricey. Among the French first lady's favorite fashion houses are Louis Vuitton, Balmain, and Dior, all of which are famously French, too.
While some ladies in Brigitte's position get irritated when asked about what they're wearing, she sees it differently. When asked about it directly, Brigitte told Elle, "If it's good for French fashion, why not? I'm very sensitive to fashion. The world has a certain idea of French women. I've always paid close attention to how I dress." She continued, "I have never left the house without being well groomed and dressed. Sometimes it works better than others, but I don't know any other way of going about it." Clearly a fan of all things sartorial, Brigitte also noted in the interview some of her favorite specific designers, including Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, and Alexandre Vauthier, a French designer who runs his own fashion house. And if there's one thing all the aforementioned French clothiers have in common — they don't make clothes for cheap.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau takes lots of luxurious vacations
Although the stunning Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Justin Trudeau separated in 2023, the two are still technically married, and it appears that Sophie still lives a very luxurious life even amid the end of her espousal. One luxury she still enjoys is traveling.
In January 2025, Sophie and her children enjoyed a ski trip on Red Mountain in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The former political spouse shared footage of her trip on Instagram, and documented some of her history with skiing. "The mountains, the sky, the wind (and yes the cold!!!) are my buddies and path to freedom. I feel liberated and strong when I'm ripping slopes whether in deep steep powder or at 80 km/h downhill!" Sophie wrote, noting that she's been skiing since she was a child, and hopes that her children will become skilled skiers, too.
In 2024, Sophie took a completely different type of vacation, that time with both her kids and Justin, despite their separation. The family traveled to Jamaica, but while the family escaped Canada for a bit, controversy followed them. Justin's office originally told Canadian citizens that his family was paying for their trip to Jamaica on their own, but later clarified that part of his trip was free as they stayed at a place owned by some friends. While the Trudeaus traveled to Jamaica on a Canada-owned private jet, they did have to cover some of the airfare. "The prime minister continues to reimburse the equivalent of a commercial airline ticket for his personal travel and that of his family," a spokesperson for Justin's office told CBC.
Heidi Cruz is unapologetic when she takes a vacation
A sign of wealth is being able to leave the country at a moment's notice, and Heidi Cruz, Texas politician Ted Cruz's wife, has used that privilege in the past. Infamously, in 2021, the Cruz family left Texas in the middle of a cold snap that left the rest of the state in vulnerable positions as they were without heat or water. Ted, Heidi, and their children went to Cancún, Mexico to escape the freezing temperatures, much to the dismay of Ted's constituents. Text messages sent by Heidi complaining about the cold weather were leaked, only adding to her and Ted's poor publicity surrounding their vacation.
While Ted did return to Texas earlier than he had planned, sharing that he felt bad about not being in Texas during the emergency, the damage had already been done, and he and Heidi were seen by the public as privileged and out of touch. "Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf — look, it was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn't've done it," Ted told reporters when he returned to the United States, as reported by People. Heidi, meanwhile, apparently stayed in Cancún with her and Ted's children as long as they had planned.
Laura Bush lives on a massive Texas property
One surefire sign of extreme wealth is owning a massive property. Laura Bush, former first lady, and her husband, former president George W. Bush, have a lot of money, and they used some of it to buy a sprawling property in Texas. The two own the Prairie Chapel Ranch outside of Crawford, Texas, which sits on 1,583 acres and reportedly set the Bushes back over $1.3 million when they purchased the land in 1999. The duo built the home on the property and finished in 2001, not long after George took office as president.
"We wanted to see and enjoy the beauty as much as possible," Laura told Architectural Digest of the house they built. It seems that the Bushes did a good job of preserving the property's beauty — good enough to host major events and dignitaries throughout the years they've lived there. In 2008, George and Laura's daughter Jenna Bush Hager got married on the property, and dozens of world leaders visited the ranch throughout George's time as president, most notably Vladimir Putin in 2001.