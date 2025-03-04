Politician Wives Who Live Really Lavish Lifestyles

Before Hillary Clinton was in office on her own, she was the wife of a politician. While her time as first lady was marred by her husband Bill Clinton's sex scandal and subsequent impeachment, Hillary's lifestyle outside of the White House has been quite luxurious.

Although there are many strange things about Hillary and Bill Clinton's marriage, the couple are known to spend ample time together, including in the Hamptons — the swanky portion of Long Island that acts as a summer retreat to New York's elite. The duo are so fond of the rich neighborhood that in 2015, while Hillary was running for president, they rented a home in the area for two weeks for a reported $100,000. According to a Page Six source, Hillary wasn't necessarily on vacation while she was there. "Hillary doesn't want headlines saying, 'Presidential hopeful kicking back in the Hamptons,' so she'll be busy while she's there," the source said. The couple were also spotted walking on the beach in the Hamptons in 2021, days after Bill's 75th birthday.

When Hillary isn't in the Hamptons or traveling to another city, she's in Washington, D.C. She and Bill live in the capital city at a residence called Whitehaven. The two spent about three years in the early-to-mid-2000s renovating the 5,500 square-foot home. "I spend every bit of time that I can [here]," Hillary told Architectural Digest in 2019. "We have lots and lots of outdoor events, hundreds and hundreds of people sometimes." The former first lady added that the home's pool gets plenty of use, too. "Even while we're not there, we have friends with kids who come over and use it," she said of the backyard feature.