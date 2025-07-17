Trump's FIFA Club World Cup Appearance May Have Meant More To Barron Than We Knew
When Donald Trump attended the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on July 13, the president's attention-seeking behavior reached fever pitch when he made the trophy ceremony all about him. And from everything Donald has revealed about his son, Barron Trump, the president's cringe-worthy self-aggrandizing might have meant quite a bit to Barron, given his love for the sport.
When Chelsea Football Club defeated Paris Saint-Germain Football Club 3-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Donald was on hand to present the trophy (or at least a replica, as he reportedly kept the real trophy for himself). Then, he proceeded to just stand around with the Chelsea players and bask in the cheering, as if it was meant for him. According to an X post from The Athletic, standout star Cole Palmer said he was baffled by the situation. "I knew he was going to be there," Palmer shared, "but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand where we lifted the trophy."
Palmer later told the Daily Mail that he spoke with Donald face-to-face when the president awarded him with the coveted Golden Ball Award for being the best player in the tournament. "When he gave me the award, he said his son is my biggest fan," Palmer recalled. While this may be true, and Barron hasn't shared his thoughts publicly, the New York University student has been spotted showing his love for Chelsea's rivals, Arsenal F.C., in the past.
Donald Trump might not know what team his son likes, but he definitely wanted to keep the golden FIFA trophy
Back in 2017, Barron Trump was spotted playing on the White House lawn rocking an Arsenal Football Club jersey. It was one of several times Barron was seen rocking the club's gear. The following year, Donald Trump spoke with Piers Morgan and said, "I have a son who does love this sport," while also confirming that his son is a big Arsenal supporter. Perhaps Cole Palmer's impressive talents with Chelsea have won Barron over and made him a superfan. Or perhaps Donald simply has no idea who Barron roots for and was simply trying to be nice.
What is known, for sure, is that Donald — not Chelsea F.C. — wound up taking home the FIFA Club World Cup trophy. The trophy Chelsea F.C. hoisted into the air was an impressive replica, and the real trophy is actually in the White House, The Daily Beast reports. The Tiffany & Co-created award was reportedly made from 24-karat gold and is valued at approximately $230,000.
"[FIFA] said, 'Could you hold this trophy for a little while?'" Donald told DAZN (via The Daily Beast) during the final. "We put it in the Oval Office and then I said, 'When are you going to pick up the trophy?' And [FIFA President Gianni Infantino] said, 'We're never going to pick it up, you can have it forever in the Oval Office.'"