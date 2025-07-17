Trump's FIFA Club World Cup Appearance May Have Meant More To Barron Than We Knew

When Donald Trump attended the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on July 13, the president's attention-seeking behavior reached fever pitch when he made the trophy ceremony all about him. And from everything Donald has revealed about his son, Barron Trump, the president's cringe-worthy self-aggrandizing might have meant quite a bit to Barron, given his love for the sport.

When Chelsea Football Club defeated Paris Saint-Germain Football Club 3-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Donald was on hand to present the trophy (or at least a replica, as he reportedly kept the real trophy for himself). Then, he proceeded to just stand around with the Chelsea players and bask in the cheering, as if it was meant for him. According to an X post from The Athletic, standout star Cole Palmer said he was baffled by the situation. "I knew he was going to be there," Palmer shared, "but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand where we lifted the trophy."

Palmer later told the Daily Mail that he spoke with Donald face-to-face when the president awarded him with the coveted Golden Ball Award for being the best player in the tournament. "When he gave me the award, he said his son is my biggest fan," Palmer recalled. While this may be true, and Barron hasn't shared his thoughts publicly, the New York University student has been spotted showing his love for Chelsea's rivals, Arsenal F.C., in the past.