The View's Joy Behar Landed In Hot Water Over Comments She Made About Karoline Leavitt

Not only is Joy Behar known for having diva behavior behind the scenes, but she's also got a knack for saying some problematic stuff on "The View." However, it seems the comment she made about Karoline Leavitt might have crossed the line a bit more than usual, and it's landed her in some boiling hot water. While speaking about the White House press secretary, Behar did the very thing she and her co-hosts frequently speak out against — reducing a woman to her appearance.

It's a well-known fact that many celebs are not fans of Donald Trump. Heck, some have even moved out of the country after his 2024 election win. But then, there are those like Behar who choose to stay in the ring and take jabs at the MAGA maestro whenever they can. Her dislike for him goes so deep that it was even able to end her decade-long feud with former Governor Chris Christie. But this time, "The View" host may have taken things a bit too far.

In a viral clip of a January 2025 episode of "The View", the hosts were discussing Trump's campaign and his overall media strategy, and Behar insinuated that Leavitt only got her job because "according to Donald Trump, she's a 10." Yikes. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Behar's co-host and former White House aide to Donald Trump, was quick to add that Leavitt's current job was not her first with the Trump administration. Leavitt did work from 2019 to 2021 as an assistant press secretary during Trump's first presidential term.