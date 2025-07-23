The View's Joy Behar Landed In Hot Water Over Comments She Made About Karoline Leavitt
Not only is Joy Behar known for having diva behavior behind the scenes, but she's also got a knack for saying some problematic stuff on "The View." However, it seems the comment she made about Karoline Leavitt might have crossed the line a bit more than usual, and it's landed her in some boiling hot water. While speaking about the White House press secretary, Behar did the very thing she and her co-hosts frequently speak out against — reducing a woman to her appearance.
It's a well-known fact that many celebs are not fans of Donald Trump. Heck, some have even moved out of the country after his 2024 election win. But then, there are those like Behar who choose to stay in the ring and take jabs at the MAGA maestro whenever they can. Her dislike for him goes so deep that it was even able to end her decade-long feud with former Governor Chris Christie. But this time, "The View" host may have taken things a bit too far.
In a viral clip of a January 2025 episode of "The View", the hosts were discussing Trump's campaign and his overall media strategy, and Behar insinuated that Leavitt only got her job because "according to Donald Trump, she's a 10." Yikes. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Behar's co-host and former White House aide to Donald Trump, was quick to add that Leavitt's current job was not her first with the Trump administration. Leavitt did work from 2019 to 2021 as an assistant press secretary during Trump's first presidential term.
Why Joy Behar's comment about Karoline Leavitt is a setback
Comedian Joy Behar has built a reputation as one of the most outspoken hosts of "The View." She has never been afraid to call out people for hypocrisy, sexism, racism, or any kind of social injustice, for that matter. For instance, she called Greg Gutfeld sexist after one of Gutfeld's most controversial moments on-air when he made fun of Kamala Harris' laugh, or when she said Ron DeSantis just casually makes a ton of racist remarks. She loves to put people on the spot and call out their socially unacceptable behavior, especially those from the political right.
So, for Joy Behar to go as low as reducing a woman to just her appearance just to prove a point about Donald Trump was seen as a low blow. "Absolutely disgusting and inappropriate commentary from @JoyVBehar," an X user wrote. Another commented, "Wow she is even turning on her own women's progress and calling pretty ladies unqualified??" It appears to be a disappointing setback for someone who has built their platform on calling out this exact kind of behavior.