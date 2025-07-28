Pippa Middleton's Neighbors Are Convinced She's A Diva Because Of This Controversial Decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shaky reputation with their California neighbors is common knowledge by now. Montecito insiders often murmur that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't make enough of an effort to be a part of their community. But they're not the only British royals with a local rep for snobbery; Pippa Middleton's diva behavior has had people rolling their eyes on numerous occasions. The Princess of Wales's younger sister was something of a bridezilla at her wedding to James Matthews, for instance. She insisted that guests change their outfits before the reception, and seated couples apart from each other at the dinner. Now that she and Matthews are well established in their country estate, she's being accused yet again of copping an attitude.

According to the Daily Mail, the Matthews's West Berkshire property was previously owned by the late millionaire retailer Sir Terence Conran, who permitted local residents to walk in an area running outside the driveway to the main building. Photos show the unpaved lane runs alongside a picturesque creek. But once Middleton and her husband bought the £15 million estate, they fenced off the path and posted signs warning off unauthorized users. Residents wonder why they've been barred from an area to which they had access for decades, explaining they've never caused any trouble.

Some neighbors feel Middleton and Matthews are deliberately cutting themselves off from the rest of the village. "With all the notices stuck up, it feels like 'us' and 'them,'" one told the outlet. Another suggested the couple might be playing the royalty card: "It feels they are depriving the village of an amenity," they said. "People might get the impression they are throwing their weight around."