5 Times Pippa Middleton's Diva Behavior Had Everyone Rolling Their Eyes
It's been hard to forget Pippa Middleton ever since she stunned in a slim-fitting Alexander McQueen dress when she served as a maid of honor for her sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2011. This look garnered the British socialite the title of the world's most famous bridesmaid, as the look and its fit gained lots of attention. When speaking about all the eyes that were on her that day in an interview with Today, Pippa humbly insisted that she was expecting to fit in, but was flattered by all the kind things people said about her, though she said she was embarrassed.
Pippa, who is an author and columnist, has always had a close relationship with her sister Kate, and has been strong support for the Princess, who has been dealing with health woes for some time. In March 2024, Princess Kate publicly revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer after receiving abdominal surgery. In June of that year, she indicated that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatments, and was experiencing both high and low days. During the royal's diagnosis and treatment, Pippa has been there to offer her support as needed. A source close to the family told the Daily Express that the two have grown closer during Kate's health issues. "Pippa has been something of an angel and backbone for Catherine. She's there at the drop of a hat, helping to pick up the slack on physical tasks when needed," the insider said. "But it's the emotional support she provides that is invaluable to Catherine."
Though Middleton has often been proven as a humble, gentle person, she also has a few moments that show she's quite capable of being a diva, and the public hasn't forgotten her bad behavior.
Pippa Middleton had strict seating arrangements for her wedding
In 2017, British socialite Pippa Middleton married James Matthews, a former professional racing driver. At her wedding, she had a must-see fashion moment as she donned a beautiful traditional Giles Deacon gown, which was paired with a simple, but well-arranged flower bouquet. The wedding, though lavish, left many royal watchers unimpressed, and was also set with very strict rules by the bride, which included a controversial wedding seating chart for the reception. Middleton did not allow couples to be seated together, which affected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were still in the dating stage at that time. Instead, Harry was seated next to British journalist Tom Bradby, and Markle was seated next to the wife of former professional tennis player Roger Federer.
Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's biography of the Duke and Duke of Sussex, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan," wrote in the book, "Sitting together in the custom glass marquee that had been erected on the 18-acre property should have been a fun night for the couple, but, per Pippa's request, no couples sat together." Yet, the writers noted that Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend were still able to enjoy each other's company on the dance floor during the evening.
It seems some people didn't mind the separation, as one unnamed guest told People, "It was just a beautiful wedding in the countryside with some very famous guests!" Yet, other reports indicate that some attendees only regarded the seating arrangement as controversial.
She had even more ridiculous wedding rules
Not only did Pippa Middleton seat couples away from each other, but now-Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was almost not invited to the lavish proceedings at all, as the socialite didn't want partners in an unmarried couple to tag along. Since Prince Harry and the "Suits" actor hadn't yet said "I do," this could have affected her spot on the guest list. Markle was eventually given the green light to attend the wedding, however, Middleton and her mother, Carole, were concerned that Markle's presence would distract from the day's nuptials. As a result, Prince Harry's then-girlfriend didn't attend the actual wedding ceremony and was not professionally styled for the day.
Reports about the royal-adjacent wedding also indicate that the Princess of Wales' sister asked guests to walk with a change of clothing for the reception. The Daily Mail reported X, formerly known as Twitter, users referring to the rule as "ridiculous" and "pretentious," while their media outlet's diarist Richard Eden wrote online, "Is this a trend? Sounds like a bore to me." The Mail further cited fashion writer Simon Glazin, saying, "It's hard enough to chose [sic] your first outfit, let alone for a wedding that will be all over the media. Imagine having to come up with two looks!" Though some thought Pippa's request for her guests was borderline insane, she is not the first of the upperclassmen to require this. William and Catherine, Prince of Princess of Wales, had the same request at their 2011 wedding.
Pippa and her husband blocked access to a public path on their estate
In 2024, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, upset their neighbors near their West Berkshire estate after they blocked access to a path included in their acreage that neighbors had accessed for several decades. According to the Daily Mail, the couple moved into the 145-acre lot home in 2022, and two years later, Middleton and Matthews placed barriers and signs warning against trespassing down a lane that civilians frequented. The home was previously owned by British designer Terence Conran, who passed away in 2020. A local later told the media outlet that Conran kept the path open, allowing him to walk freely for 50 years. Therefore, he found the new ban atrocious. "I think we should have a right to roam," he told the media outlet.
Another villager told the publication, "It feels they are depriving the village of an amenity. People might get the impression they are throwing their weight around." Middleton's husband sought the West Berkshire Council to declare the pathway private. However, the council's chairman, Eugene Futcher, launched an application opposing Matthew's claim, in hopes of officially making the pathway public. As he told The Telegraph in October 2024, "There is evidence through witness statements of the public having had access to this lane going back to the 1960s." The council's chairman explained if evidence shows the pathway was used for over two decades, the public can be granted the right to access it.
The council is set to decide on the path's fate in 2025. "Winning this appeal would be a feather in our cap in terms of access rights. It's caused a certain amount of unhappiness among villagers," Futcher said.
Pippa couldn't handle her writing being made fun of
In 2012, Pippa Middleton, who has had her fair share of controversies, released a party tip and recipe book called "Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends," which was created to provide civilians with guidelines for throwing a 'memorable' event. The book wasn't well received by the public, with some reviewers calling the book basic. Shortly after the book's release, a (then) Twitter account dubbed Pippatips began publishing basic tips as a parody of Middleton's "Celebrate." Some of the tips read, "#PippaTip: Don't forget to hire a photographer so you can remember your special day. Alternatively, invite a few of the world's press along," and, "Setting light to wood, paper or other combustible items is a great way to start a fire."
The parody account amassed thousands of followers, and initially, the British author seemed not to mind being the butt of the joke. However, things changed when the creators of the account, Mat Morrisroe and Suzanne Azzopardi, created their own book called "When One is Expecting: A Posh Person's Guide to Pregnancy and Parenting." Middleton's lawyers accused the jokers of promoting their content as if originally created by the British socialite. Middleton's lawyers, Harbottle & Lewis, were therefore calling for the social media account to be deleted. There are no reports that indicate whether a case was taken to court, but the bio of the account reads: "Clearly a parody. This Twitter account is not endorsed by Pippa Middleton, or authorised by Pippa Middleton and it's definitely not written by Pippa Middleton." The account has been inactive since 2021.
In 2014, the publishing company of Middleton's book, Viking, dropped her as a client, which was due in part to the scrutiny the tip book received.
Pippa once asked Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to change their seats at a fashion show
In 2008, three years before Pippa Middleton's older sister became the Princess of Wales, Middleton attended a fashion show for the brand Issa. When the socialite arrived at the event, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, were already seated in the front row. When Pippa arrived, organizers reportedly asked the princesses to shift their seating to make space for her, but the ladies declined to make the change. Reports indicate that while some took the moment as Beatrice and Eugenie being impolite, others regarded it as the not-yet British associate refusing to be placed in the second row at the event.
"Pathetic, maybe, but however you look at it, people remember these things," one woman who was present at the event told the Daily Mail in 2016. "They deplete mutual goodwill, if there is any to begin with." This reportedly led to a strained relationship between Princess Beatrice and Pippa Middleton, though it is said they have grown to be cordial. The two even have the same taste in clothes, as they wore the same coat at the 2021 Together At Christmas community carol service in Westminster Abbey.
So yes, Pippa Middleton has had quite a few moments that remind us that there's a diva chromosome somewhere in her body, but since her kind moments trump her sassy ones, maybe she can be forgiven for the times she chooses to play princess.