5 Times Pippa Middleton's Diva Behavior Had Everyone Rolling Their Eyes

It's been hard to forget Pippa Middleton ever since she stunned in a slim-fitting Alexander McQueen dress when she served as a maid of honor for her sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2011. This look garnered the British socialite the title of the world's most famous bridesmaid, as the look and its fit gained lots of attention. When speaking about all the eyes that were on her that day in an interview with Today, Pippa humbly insisted that she was expecting to fit in, but was flattered by all the kind things people said about her, though she said she was embarrassed.

Pippa, who is an author and columnist, has always had a close relationship with her sister Kate, and has been strong support for the Princess, who has been dealing with health woes for some time. In March 2024, Princess Kate publicly revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer after receiving abdominal surgery. In June of that year, she indicated that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatments, and was experiencing both high and low days. During the royal's diagnosis and treatment, Pippa has been there to offer her support as needed. A source close to the family told the Daily Express that the two have grown closer during Kate's health issues. "Pippa has been something of an angel and backbone for Catherine. She's there at the drop of a hat, helping to pick up the slack on physical tasks when needed," the insider said. "But it's the emotional support she provides that is invaluable to Catherine."

Though Middleton has often been proven as a humble, gentle person, she also has a few moments that show she's quite capable of being a diva, and the public hasn't forgotten her bad behavior.