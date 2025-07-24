Rumors About Brittany Mahomes' Nasty IRL Behavior Won't Do Her Reputation Any Favors

If you're curious about what Brittany Mahomes is like in real life, well, some ordinary folks who've met her haven't had the nicest things to say about the WAG, hinting that Mahomes isn't shy about displaying unseemly behavior when the cameras aren't watching. In 2023, a TikTok went viral when a user recounted an experience she supposedly had with the mom-of-three, who, aside from being a businesswoman, personal trainer, and pro soccer player, is also married to famous quarterback Patrick Mahomes. From TikToker Jessica O'Connor's perspective, Mahomes seems to think that being famous gives her a free pass to treat others with contempt.

She accused the WAG of being rude to restaurant staff at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, where O'Connor was working when Mahomes and her girl squad spent a week there. "She ran up over a $100 tab [...] $0 tip," the user shared. Initially, she thought she'd done something wrong, but then O'Connor learned that Mahomes didn't tip a single staff member at the hotel. "Not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant," the TikToker added. Alas, this isn't the only account of Mahomes displaying questionable behavior towards lowly non-celebs.

In a Reddit thread, one user recalled an incident in 2018 when Mahomes rented a house on her family's property for the weekend. Things did not go well. Not only were the personal trainer and her group partying hard the whole time, but she seemed annoyed that they had to share outdoor space with other people. "Britt [screamed] expletives at my gfs and I, while we were on our dock sunbathing or floating," the Redditor recalled. "She went too far and threw an unopened beer at me, hit me in the shoulder. Patrick came over and tried to apologize, she then screamed at him."