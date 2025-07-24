Rumors About Brittany Mahomes' Nasty IRL Behavior Won't Do Her Reputation Any Favors
If you're curious about what Brittany Mahomes is like in real life, well, some ordinary folks who've met her haven't had the nicest things to say about the WAG, hinting that Mahomes isn't shy about displaying unseemly behavior when the cameras aren't watching. In 2023, a TikTok went viral when a user recounted an experience she supposedly had with the mom-of-three, who, aside from being a businesswoman, personal trainer, and pro soccer player, is also married to famous quarterback Patrick Mahomes. From TikToker Jessica O'Connor's perspective, Mahomes seems to think that being famous gives her a free pass to treat others with contempt.
She accused the WAG of being rude to restaurant staff at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, where O'Connor was working when Mahomes and her girl squad spent a week there. "She ran up over a $100 tab [...] $0 tip," the user shared. Initially, she thought she'd done something wrong, but then O'Connor learned that Mahomes didn't tip a single staff member at the hotel. "Not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant," the TikToker added. Alas, this isn't the only account of Mahomes displaying questionable behavior towards lowly non-celebs.
In a Reddit thread, one user recalled an incident in 2018 when Mahomes rented a house on her family's property for the weekend. Things did not go well. Not only were the personal trainer and her group partying hard the whole time, but she seemed annoyed that they had to share outdoor space with other people. "Britt [screamed] expletives at my gfs and I, while we were on our dock sunbathing or floating," the Redditor recalled. "She went too far and threw an unopened beer at me, hit me in the shoulder. Patrick came over and tried to apologize, she then screamed at him."
Brittany Mahomes once let her real self show on camera
There are plenty of rumors about Brittany Mahomes that we can't ignore, and her reported treatment of those she feels are below her is definitely one of them, alongside whispers that Brittany and Patrick Mahomes seem a little too desperate to squash divorce rumors. The WAG made headlines for her bad behavior once again in February 2024 when she and her hubby were filmed leaving the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. One would have expected Brittany to be in a better mood, given that Patrick's team won, but CBS caught her speaking to an employee in a manner that fans deemed wholly unacceptable.
After planting one on her husband, Brittany turned to a stadium staffer, twirled her finger, and asked, "Where do we go from here?" She wasn't necessarily aggressive, but onlookers found both the gesture and her tone demeaning. "It's the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me," one user commented. A slew of others concurred, with one adding, "I bet she's super unpleasant." Another recounted the time they personally met Brittany, describing her as "literally the RUDEST" while noting that Patrick was perfectly pleasant.
The video made headlines, and Brittany apparently felt the heat from it, because she took to her Instagram Stories amid the scathing headlines to post a graphic that read, "I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you're bringing my name onto tables I don't sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered," (via the New York Post). During an August 2024 interview on the "WHOOP" podcast, the WAG acknowledged that the online scrutiny was challenging but luckily her husband helped her through it, reasoning, "Honestly, I don't give a f**k what people have to say about me anymore."