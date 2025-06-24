Rumors About Brittany Mahomes We Can't Ignore

You can't read about NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes without seeing his wife's name adjacent to his. Brittany Mahomes has made quite a career off the success of her famous husband. The former soccer pro is in the social media influencing game, raking in millions from entrepreneurial ventures and ad campaigns on her Instagram, which has over 2 million followers. She's done so well for herself that her net worth is an estimated $15 million, according to Marca. However, with that much fame comes plenty of unwanted press.

Patrick has been dogged by rumors that are simply not true, so it's no surprise that Brittany's name has been dragged through the proverbial mud along with him. She has been outspoken about the challenges of adjusting to the sudden surge of attention on her family. Patrick gave his wife a nugget of wisdom about managing the publicity, though, she shared on the "WHOOP" podcast: "The main thing that he always told me is stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don't even know you." But even when Brittany is tuning out the haters, her behavior online and on the Chiefs' stadium sidelines has incited a lot of chatter about the WAG that we just can't ignore.