Rumors About Brittany Mahomes We Can't Ignore
You can't read about NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes without seeing his wife's name adjacent to his. Brittany Mahomes has made quite a career off the success of her famous husband. The former soccer pro is in the social media influencing game, raking in millions from entrepreneurial ventures and ad campaigns on her Instagram, which has over 2 million followers. She's done so well for herself that her net worth is an estimated $15 million, according to Marca. However, with that much fame comes plenty of unwanted press.
Patrick has been dogged by rumors that are simply not true, so it's no surprise that Brittany's name has been dragged through the proverbial mud along with him. She has been outspoken about the challenges of adjusting to the sudden surge of attention on her family. Patrick gave his wife a nugget of wisdom about managing the publicity, though, she shared on the "WHOOP" podcast: "The main thing that he always told me is stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don't even know you." But even when Brittany is tuning out the haters, her behavior online and on the Chiefs' stadium sidelines has incited a lot of chatter about the WAG that we just can't ignore.
Brittany Mahomes' rumored plastic surgery (and what she's actually had done)
Brittany Mahomes never shies away from a good photoshoot, but even the most stunning snaps of the Kansas City Current owner have fueled rumors about her drastic transformation. A scroll through her Instagram comments sheds light on the disbelief that she's all natural. Even an aesthetic treatment company posted a video on Instagram about Brittany, hypothesizing that she has received Botox injections, fillers, and other treatments, like lasers. Brittany has admitted to having her lips done. During a 2023 Instagram Story Q&A, when someone asked her about her favorite cosmetic treatment, Brittany said (via The Kansas City Star): "Filler in my lips."
She also seemingly responded to rumors of a speculated breast enhancement surgery on Instagram, before her pic became headline fodder. "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand," Brittany wrote underneath a photo of herself on a boat, dressed in a bikini.
Are Brittany and Patrick Mahomes headed for a divorce?
They might be the NFL's golden couple, but there are signs that Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' relationship is on the rocks. There are many documented instances of the couple's tense date nights, including their icy behavior toward each other while sitting courtside at a June 2025 Texas Tech basketball game. It was reminiscent of when the pair bickered at a 2022 Texas Tech game against Baylor University. A TikTok video from the game seemingly determined that after speaking with her husband, Brittany turned to her friend and said, "Patrick just told me no more resting b***h face," which she followed up with a mocking, wide-eyed smile. It might have just been one awkward moment between the two, but more often than not, we're hearing about the strains in their relationship, which fans the flames of divorce rumors.
Jealousy has seemingly fueled a number of Brittany's most controversial moments. There have been times when she hasn't heeded her husband's advice about blocking out the haters. During an April 2023 Instagram Q&A, when a user asked how she deals with women flirting with her husband, she replied (via People): "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are... But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace." It unfortunately comes with the territory of being a celebrity quarterback, but we wonder how much it truly affects Brittany and Patrick's relationship.
Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes are rumored to be on bad terms
The speculated tumult in Patrick and Brittany's marriage is certainly not eased by the supposed rift between the WAG and her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes. During a pre-Super Bowl 2024 event, Jackson supposedly attempted to name-drop his famous brother to get access to the VIP section where his sister-in-law was standing. It wasn't the bouncer's rejecting Jackson, but Brittany's reaction that caught media attention. A video posted to X, formerly Twitter showed Jackson standing beyond the velvet ropes, the camera panned to Brittany, who seemingly couldn't care less about her family member's dilemma, and even rolled her eyes when she saw him get denied.
Her reaction led netizens to speculate that their relationship isn't as close as previously thought. "'One too many sexual assaults on your record, Jackson,'" one X user wrote as a suggestion to what her shrug and eye roll meant. The social media star was arrested on aggravated sexual battery charges in 2023 after a restaurant owner accused him of non-consensually and aggressively kissing her several times, per TMZ. He was released from jail on a $100,000 bond, and the case was dismissed in 2024. At the time, Brittany stood by and defended Jackson, which indicated their close bond. Of course, relationships can change, which is why the rumor about their rift still stands.
Brittany Mahomes' supposed beef with Taylor Swift
Jackson Mahomes seemingly isn't the only person with whom Brittany Mahomes is feuding. What could have been an obvious life-long friendship between Brittany and Taylor Swift, who is dating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce, was plagued by rivalry speculations after Brittany made her political beliefs known. Swift might have asked Brittany to return her friendship bracelet when the influencer's support of Donald Trump came to light, especially since Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. President Trump even fueled the fire in a September 2024 Truth Social post, writing, "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me... it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM."
His presence at Super Bowl LIX likely didn't make Brittany and Swift's purported friction any less obvious. In fact, it was reported that the reason the pair didn't sit next to each other was because Brittany was told to stay far away from the pop star that night for "PR" reasons, according to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail. "It was in both of their best interests, given Trump's attendance and his past remarks about Taylor, that the two did not sit next to each other," they noted. While it sounds like they're not completely hostile toward each other, Brittany and Swift's dreams of BFF status are likely never going to come true.