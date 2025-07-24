Lauren Boebert's Big Idea For Renaming Washington DC Has Trump Written All Over It

Lauren Boebert has proven that she will not hesitate to go to embarrassing lengths to support Donald Trump. During a March 2025 House Natural Resources Committee hearing, Democratic Representative Jared Huffman urged his fellow politicians to focus on real problems rather than the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, for instance. Boebert made her dislike of Huffman's statements abundantly clear once she got a chance to speak, remarking, "I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making jokes about the Gulf of America because next up may be the District of America that we are working on," (via YouTube). Boebert continued, "So just, you know, keep the jokes at bay, and maybe we'll just stick with the Gulf of America for now."

The controversial Colorado congresswoman also enthusiastically supported the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, even suggesting that French fries should be officially known as "Freedom fries" from now on too. The outspoken politician further cemented her loyalties by including a saluting emoji next to her tag of Trump. Both of Boebert's proposed renames warranted similar reactions, leaving people confused about whether she was being serious.

Although the president is obviously no stranger to making wild claims himself, he has never explicitly stated that he wishes to rename D.C. the "District of America." However, Trump did hint at some big changes when he spoke at the Department of Justice in March 2025, even proposing that the federal government could take over the reins of the national capital if local bodies were too inept to handle it. As for where Boebert got District of America from in the first place? It was most likely fake news.