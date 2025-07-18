Trump's Doodle Denial Comes Back To Bite Him As Everyone Drops The Receipts
President Donald Trump isn't shy about his accomplishments. Trump's rep on the golf course is questionable, and many of his numerous international trade deals have yet to be finalized, but that doesn't stop him from boasting about his expertise on the green and in the boardroom. Lest we forget, Trump brags about his "nice high IQ" at every opportunity as well. Why, then, is the president being so coy about his artistic skills? On July 17, The Wall Street Journal published an article detailing a special 50th birthday gift Ghislaine Maxwell gave to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. The book-bound collection of cards and letters from Epstein's closest friends reportedly included one from Trump. The message is "framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker," the story claims, and the alleged Trump signature is placed in a, um, strategic spot on the drawing.
Asked for comment, Trump threatened to take legal action against the outlet, and added, "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words." But helpful folks online are rushing to show the world that Trump is quite a prolific doodler. On X, Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis shared a page from his 2008 book "Trump: Never Give Up." The then-"Apprentice" host explained he often draws sketches of the Manhattan skyline to be auctioned off for charity. " ... I don't mind spending a little time for a very good cause," Trump wrote. "Art may not be my strong point, but the end result is help for people who need it."
Donald Trump's artwork has raised money — and questions
President Donald Trump's claims that "I never wrote a picture in my life" seem to be, as he would say, fake news. The president appears to have been a prolific doodler as far back as his college days; a former classmate at Fordham University told Moment Magazine in 2017 that Trump used to sketch skyscrapers in accounting class. Once Trump gained some fame as a real-estate giant and reality TV host, he was often asked to contribute his doodles to charity. One user on X shared an image of a 2004 article from the Akron Beacon Journal (seen here) including a drawing Trump contributed to a local Ohio nonprofit auction. A spokesperson for the Hattie Larlham agencies noted that Trump was the first celeb to send in his artwork.
No, this doesn't prove that Trump sent the raunchy birthday greeting to Jeffrey Epstein shared by WSJ. The president seemingly prefers to draw cityscapes, not people. But his denial is (forgive the pun) sketchy, especially in light of Team Trump's sudden reversal on the Epstein files. Trump called the entire Epstein investigation a "SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats" on Truth Social (per Instagram) shortly after the article went live, yet even his MAGA faithful aren't buying it. Can someone check on the White House press secretary? Karoline Leavitt is already showing signs of burnout, and this latest headache may be more than a bottle of ibuprofen can cure.