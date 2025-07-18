Trump's Doodle Denial Comes Back To Bite Him As Everyone Drops The Receipts

President Donald Trump isn't shy about his accomplishments. Trump's rep on the golf course is questionable, and many of his numerous international trade deals have yet to be finalized, but that doesn't stop him from boasting about his expertise on the green and in the boardroom. Lest we forget, Trump brags about his "nice high IQ" at every opportunity as well. Why, then, is the president being so coy about his artistic skills? On July 17, The Wall Street Journal published an article detailing a special 50th birthday gift Ghislaine Maxwell gave to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. The book-bound collection of cards and letters from Epstein's closest friends reportedly included one from Trump. The message is "framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker," the story claims, and the alleged Trump signature is placed in a, um, strategic spot on the drawing.

Asked for comment, Trump threatened to take legal action against the outlet, and added, "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words." But helpful folks online are rushing to show the world that Trump is quite a prolific doodler. On X, Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis shared a page from his 2008 book "Trump: Never Give Up." The then-"Apprentice" host explained he often draws sketches of the Manhattan skyline to be auctioned off for charity. " ... I don't mind spending a little time for a very good cause," Trump wrote. "Art may not be my strong point, but the end result is help for people who need it."