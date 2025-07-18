Pam Bondi's Puzzling Alcatraz Outfit Was So Bizarre (& She Saw The Haters Coming)

When it comes to visiting a historic prison, there's really no set dress code. Still, while most of us may not have an exact idea of what the appropriate attire might be for this unique occasion, we probably wouldn't opt for anything in the cutesy or whimsical categories. Leave it to United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, however, to wear an inappropriate outfit for this event. Bondi tied a bow in her hair for her trip to Alcatraz, and while she didn't have the foresight to wear a more appropriate ensemble for the occasion, she did know enough to stop folks from commenting on it.

While Alligator Alcatraz is a major topic of conversation at the moment, the original Alcatraz prison is also on the minds of folks in the Donald Trump administration. Since Trump is reportedly interested in reopening the prison, which has been closed since the '60s, Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum visited the site in California on July 17. Bondi took to Instagram to share two photos of her visit to the site with the caption, "A great morning at Alcatraz with @SecretaryBurgum. Under President Trump, we are Making America Safe Again." While Bondi apparently wanted to let folks on social media know about her visit, she made it clear that she didn't want anyone to say anything about it by turning off her comments. Does this mean she was aware that the close-up of her hair bow might have come across as tasteless?