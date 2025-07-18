Pam Bondi's Puzzling Alcatraz Outfit Was So Bizarre (& She Saw The Haters Coming)
When it comes to visiting a historic prison, there's really no set dress code. Still, while most of us may not have an exact idea of what the appropriate attire might be for this unique occasion, we probably wouldn't opt for anything in the cutesy or whimsical categories. Leave it to United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, however, to wear an inappropriate outfit for this event. Bondi tied a bow in her hair for her trip to Alcatraz, and while she didn't have the foresight to wear a more appropriate ensemble for the occasion, she did know enough to stop folks from commenting on it.
While Alligator Alcatraz is a major topic of conversation at the moment, the original Alcatraz prison is also on the minds of folks in the Donald Trump administration. Since Trump is reportedly interested in reopening the prison, which has been closed since the '60s, Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum visited the site in California on July 17. Bondi took to Instagram to share two photos of her visit to the site with the caption, "A great morning at Alcatraz with @SecretaryBurgum. Under President Trump, we are Making America Safe Again." While Bondi apparently wanted to let folks on social media know about her visit, she made it clear that she didn't want anyone to say anything about it by turning off her comments. Does this mean she was aware that the close-up of her hair bow might have come across as tasteless?
Pam Bondi seems desperate to keep folks from leaving comments about her
As questions, concerns, and confusion regarding the Epstein List dominate the conversation, Pam Bondi is at the heart of the issue. And, she seems to be using social media in attempts to redirect the focus to other topics. It is safe to assume this isn't working, though, since Bondi has turned off the comment sections on all of her Instagram posts. Scrolling through her grid, the first post with an available comment section is one Bondi was tagged in by the White House. One commenter wrote, "Turning comments off doesn't change the fact that you are compromised," making it clear that folks are aware that Bondi is hiding from feedback and aren't letting her off easy.
Had Bondi left the comment section on for her recent post, we have a feeling that, between myriad demands for answers about Jeffrey Epstein, there would have been quite a few comments about the fact that her Alcatraz visit attire was in poor taste. When her character is being called into question on a massive level, the choice to pop on a pair of ballet flats and a hair bow while excitedly preparing for the potential reopening of a defunct prison is certainly a controversial choice. While she may not be letting folks flood her Instagram with comments about it, this doesn't change the fact that Bondi may never be able to escape the rumors, gossip, and bad publicity she's earned recently.