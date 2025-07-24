Sad Details About Tori Spelling's Life As A Single Mom After Dean McDermott Divorce
Tori Spelling's life after separating from Dean McDermott hasn't been easy. Still, the actor remains candid about her struggles following her divorce. The "Beverly Hills: 90210" alum has used her podcast, "misSPELLING," as a platform to open up about single motherhood, which comes with its own unique challenges. Spelling sat down with psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher to record a therapy session, which the actor shared in a December 2024 episode. Spelling detailed how "trying" the holiday season is for her, especially since separating from McDermott. "I'm a single mom now, five kids, a lot going on," she said. "Dr. Hillary, help me."
As Goldsher explained the benefits of sitting with your "messy" feelings, Spelling asked, "But what if you're in constant fight or flight mode?" She added that, as a single mom, she generally feels like she doesn't have any time on her plate to work through her feelings. "It's been constant with five kids, and whether it's emotionally, physically, financially, we've just been going," she said. "When life keeps serving you things, unexpected things daily... you're like, 'oh, I've got past that.' And then you have a plan, and all of a sudden, boom."
After years of divorce rumors, Spelling and McDermott filed for divorce in March 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." It wasn't shocking news, considering McDermott had announced their plans to legally separate in a now-deleted Instagram post in August 2023.
Tori Spelling broke down about being single on her podcast
Tori Spelling appears unsure about her feelings in her post-divorce, single era. She told Us Weekly that she is proud of her tenacity as a parent, saying, "I think I always knew it deep down, but being in it every day has shown me just how strong, resourceful, and resilient I can be." Still, the TV star has questioned how far those qualities can take her. In an April 2025 episode of "misSPELLING," Spelling broke down in sobs while talking about her situation with her friend, Aubrey O'Day. "I don't want to die alone," she said, through tears. "I don't know what I'm doing right now."
While dating apps might not be her answer, the "Scary Movie" actor did admit on another podcast episode that she would be open to pursuing a "situationship." Spelling revealed, "The new thing is not a relationship, but a monogamous situationship," adding that this kind of no-strings-attached romance would work well with her life, as she focuses on raising her kids for the foreseeable future. Since Spelling is always refreshingly candid on her podcast, we're hoping she keeps us up to date on the latest in her dating life, including if or when she meets a new guy!