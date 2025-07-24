Sad Details About Tori Spelling's Life As A Single Mom After Dean McDermott Divorce

Tori Spelling's life after separating from Dean McDermott hasn't been easy. Still, the actor remains candid about her struggles following her divorce. The "Beverly Hills: 90210" alum has used her podcast, "misSPELLING," as a platform to open up about single motherhood, which comes with its own unique challenges. Spelling sat down with psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher to record a therapy session, which the actor shared in a December 2024 episode. Spelling detailed how "trying" the holiday season is for her, especially since separating from McDermott. "I'm a single mom now, five kids, a lot going on," she said. "Dr. Hillary, help me."

As Goldsher explained the benefits of sitting with your "messy" feelings, Spelling asked, "But what if you're in constant fight or flight mode?" She added that, as a single mom, she generally feels like she doesn't have any time on her plate to work through her feelings. "It's been constant with five kids, and whether it's emotionally, physically, financially, we've just been going," she said. "When life keeps serving you things, unexpected things daily... you're like, 'oh, I've got past that.' And then you have a plan, and all of a sudden, boom."

After years of divorce rumors, Spelling and McDermott filed for divorce in March 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." It wasn't shocking news, considering McDermott had announced their plans to legally separate in a now-deleted Instagram post in August 2023.