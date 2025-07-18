Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump's Bank Accounts Reportedly Prefer They Skip The Wedding Bells

When Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed they were a couple, it was a match made in Florida golf heaven. However, now that the dust has settled and the future looks bright, many within their friend group have been leaking surprising information to gossip outlets. First, there was discussion on a big relationship step. "They're very serious. Wedding bells serious," an insider divulged to Page Six, but now it's speculated that Woods and Vanessa are walking that back a bit, and with financial reasons to support their trepidation.

According to another set of sources that trotted to the Daily Mail, both Vanessa and Woods have baggage from previous divorces that would make it hard to justify a wedding so soon. When Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa got divorced, Vanessa was able to snag quite the hefty alimony settlement. While the official amount she received is under wraps, Celebrity Net Worth does value Vanessa at a cool $75 million, and according to an insider, if Vanessa got remarried, " ... it would just complicate her alimony from Donald [Trump Jr.]."

When Woods divorced his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, she reportedly received $100 million as part of the divorce settlement, which would give anyone pause to hop into another marriage. This could be partially why one of Woods' friends dished that, "I think it would take a lot to get him to be a groom again." Although, despite the odds against them, there still seems to be a loyal few willing to root for the couple to eventually walk down the aisle.