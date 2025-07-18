Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump's Bank Accounts Reportedly Prefer They Skip The Wedding Bells
When Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed they were a couple, it was a match made in Florida golf heaven. However, now that the dust has settled and the future looks bright, many within their friend group have been leaking surprising information to gossip outlets. First, there was discussion on a big relationship step. "They're very serious. Wedding bells serious," an insider divulged to Page Six, but now it's speculated that Woods and Vanessa are walking that back a bit, and with financial reasons to support their trepidation.
According to another set of sources that trotted to the Daily Mail, both Vanessa and Woods have baggage from previous divorces that would make it hard to justify a wedding so soon. When Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa got divorced, Vanessa was able to snag quite the hefty alimony settlement. While the official amount she received is under wraps, Celebrity Net Worth does value Vanessa at a cool $75 million, and according to an insider, if Vanessa got remarried, " ... it would just complicate her alimony from Donald [Trump Jr.]."
When Woods divorced his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, she reportedly received $100 million as part of the divorce settlement, which would give anyone pause to hop into another marriage. This could be partially why one of Woods' friends dished that, "I think it would take a lot to get him to be a groom again." Although, despite the odds against them, there still seems to be a loyal few willing to root for the couple to eventually walk down the aisle.
Friends and family are warming up to Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods
Though they both come with their fair share of messiness, Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods seem to have support for their union from friends and family. Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren share a blended family that includes their son Charlie, who is an avid golfer alongside Kai Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa. While these similarities are a good start, what really could be keeping the couple afloat, at least in part, is that Kai seemingly approves of her mom and Woods dating. Not only that, but Woods likely has an in with the patriarch of the family, as President Donald Trump and Woods have their own unique relationship.
Even with all this going for them, it seems that Vanessa and Woods really value getting to know each other out of the spotlight. In a somewhat lopsided move, when Woods announced on Instagram that he and Vanessa were dating, he ended the post with a plea for peace and quiet, stating, "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." It makes sense that a couple so attached to family drama and chaotic circumstances would like to take it slow and low for a while. Besides, as one of Woods' friends said to the Daily Mail, "He has been with women for years and not [gotten re-married]." So, perhaps they are just settling in for a long haul instead of a quick walk down the aisle.