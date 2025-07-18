Trump's Petty Move Hints He Isn't Letting Go Of His Newest Grudge Any Time Soon

Donald Trump and Elon Musk went from BFFs to bitter enemies, and Trump seems to be holding onto his new found irritation with Musk by making a new tech bro buddy in the form of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company which developed ChatGPT. Now it's Altman who's the one who's being invited to Trump's golf clubs, just like Musk used to be. And it may be Altman that Trump now turns to for thoughts on tech advisory issues instead of Musk. Though whether Altman will reach the level of cringe that Musk and Trump found together when they hung out, only time will tell.

Musk certainly can't be happy with Altman and Trump spending time together. Before the bromance turned sour between Musk and Trump, Altman and Musk also had a falling out. Musk was actually one of the 11 founders of OpenAI back in 2015. He left by 2018 when the two couldn't agree on the best way forward for the company. Musk has tried to buy OpenAI, and he's sued the company; OpenAI countersued Musk. X, Musk's company, has its own competing AI division.