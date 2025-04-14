Trump & Musk's Codependence Reaches New Heights In Cringe Video From Golf Club
Elon Musk and Donald Trump have an unusual relationship, to say the least. In 2017, Musk had disdain for Trump. By 2024, Musk and Trump had cultivated such a close friendship that Musk was declaring on X (formerly Twitter), "I'm happy to be first buddy!" However, even before Trump's second inauguration, some believed his bromance with Musk was already going down in flames. They believed the "President Musk" nickname, as well as the assumption that Musk was wielding outsized influence in governmental affairs, were pricking Trump's ego. Despite these past claims of turmoil, Trump and Musk's connection appears to be going strong. An April 13, video posted on X revealed Trump and Musk hanging out at the president's golf club, taking their tight relationship to a whole new level of cringe.
In a move reminiscent of a cozy couples' chat, Trump held his phone up to Musk so the Tesla CEO could briefly speak. Afterwards, Trump went back to his conversation. As usual, Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, was there, riding on his dad's shoulders. Better known as "Lil X," the child has even attended high-profile White House press events, much to his mother Grimes' chagrin.
Trump and Musk are deeply intertwined, and it goes way beyond shared phone calls. "They're the two most powerful people on the planet right now. They desperately need each other," Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman, explained to The Guardian in February. "They are like two monsters and every day they're growing stronger."
Musk and Trump could find new ways to keep the lovefest going
Even though they have a cozy dynamic, the friendship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk continues to encounter obstacles, since Musk doesn't have the same camaraderie with the president's cabinet. On social media, Musk sparred with presidential staffers over tariff policies. When Musk attended a cabinet meeting, he got involved in a heated exchange with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump had to calm them down. In addition, their time working together appears limited, since Musk can only be a "special government employee" for 130 days, according to Politico.
However, it's possible Trump can find a new venture for his chum, so he and Musk can maximize their time together, both at work and during their off time. Musk was already the president's guest for Thanksgiving 2024, when he hung out with Trump and helped out with hosting duties. Musk happily joined in the Trump's Turkey Day sing-a-long, an event that likely rivaled their recent shared phone call in terms of cringe.
In February, Musk and Trump showcased their mutual devotion during a joint appearance on "The Sean Hannity Show." Trump noted that after the "President Musk" nickname debuted, he and his buddy were aware that it was a ploy to undermine their bond, and they remained steadfast. "I love the president. I just want to be clear about that," Musk declared, clearly the more demonstrative of the pair. Trump took a more measured approach, simply saying, "I respect him. I'm always respected him."