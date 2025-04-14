Trump & Musk's Codependence Reaches New Heights In Cringe Video From Golf Club

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have an unusual relationship, to say the least. In 2017, Musk had disdain for Trump. By 2024, Musk and Trump had cultivated such a close friendship that Musk was declaring on X (formerly Twitter), "I'm happy to be first buddy!" However, even before Trump's second inauguration, some believed his bromance with Musk was already going down in flames. They believed the "President Musk" nickname, as well as the assumption that Musk was wielding outsized influence in governmental affairs, were pricking Trump's ego. Despite these past claims of turmoil, Trump and Musk's connection appears to be going strong. An April 13, video posted on X revealed Trump and Musk hanging out at the president's golf club, taking their tight relationship to a whole new level of cringe.

Trump taking phone calls with Elon Musk in front members of his golf club pic.twitter.com/R815XWQocG — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 14, 2025

In a move reminiscent of a cozy couples' chat, Trump held his phone up to Musk so the Tesla CEO could briefly speak. Afterwards, Trump went back to his conversation. As usual, Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, was there, riding on his dad's shoulders. Better known as "Lil X," the child has even attended high-profile White House press events, much to his mother Grimes' chagrin.

Trump and Musk are deeply intertwined, and it goes way beyond shared phone calls. "They're the two most powerful people on the planet right now. They desperately need each other," Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman, explained to The Guardian in February. "They are like two monsters and every day they're growing stronger."