Lauren Sánchez Bezos & Jeff Bezos Are Desperately Trying To Cling To Their Youth & It's So Cringe
The Bezoses aren't letting that "old ball and chain" idiom put a damper on their matrimonial fun. Ahead of their lavish, star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were snapped partying it up in bubbles on the Amazon founder's superyacht in June 2025. While Jeff was showing off his muscles, Lauren kept things cheeky in a pink and black string bikini. According to Page Six, the party was thrown for Lauren's 19-year-old son's birthday, which was also celebrated by a group of his friends on the $500 million yacht. Nothing says "happy birthday" like mom and step-dad grinding on each other at your foam party, right?
A lot of Lauren and Jeff's pre-nuptial festivities sounded like they were playing out their childhood dreams, or they were college kids on spring break. Aside from cringingly taking over the yacht party dance floor, the pair upped the indulgence after their wedding weekend. Instead of the traditional cake-cutting and first dances, the billionaire and former journalist hosted a post-wedding pajama party, where they served an array of Italian baked goods to their celebrity guests, set off fireworks, and tore it up to a performance from Usher, per People. Social media users, of course, couldn't let them live down their choice to throw a rager. One X user even mocked Jeff, writing: "4th richest guy in the world and he was like 'yeah I really want to go for the welcome week darty vibe.'"
Is Jeff Bezos trying to grow out his hair?
In possibly another attempt to stay young, Jeff Bezos sported a new look after tying the knot with Lauren Sánchez Bezos. After embracing a bald head for so long, the billionaire debuted a new 'do in photos from the 2025 Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference. Jeff had seemingly grown out the hair on the bottom half of his head. His short, white locks are reportedly an indicator that he is seeking a hair transplant, according to a hair-loss expert who spoke with the Daily Mail. Jeff hasn't strayed from his bald hairstyle since 2013. Lauren had her post-wedding rebrand; maybe it's time for her husband's.
The Blue Origin founder hinted at a change in his appearance during his wedding weekend, where he had whispers of hair growth, though not as thick as it was at Sun Valley's "summer camp for billionaires." It has people wondering whether it's a personal preference or something Lauren suggested he try. "Whoa Jeff Bezos is growing his hair out. Looks like the new wife's got him feeling himself," someone on X suggested. Another user thinks that growing out his hair is a cry for help. "Jeff Bezos has certainly raised the bar when it comes to mid-life crises hasn't he?" they wrote, listing his hair and expensive wedding as some of the signs. "Most men settle for buying a car they really can't afford."