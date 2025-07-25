Lauren Sánchez Bezos & Jeff Bezos Are Desperately Trying To Cling To Their Youth & It's So Cringe

The Bezoses aren't letting that "old ball and chain" idiom put a damper on their matrimonial fun. Ahead of their lavish, star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were snapped partying it up in bubbles on the Amazon founder's superyacht in June 2025. While Jeff was showing off his muscles, Lauren kept things cheeky in a pink and black string bikini. According to Page Six, the party was thrown for Lauren's 19-year-old son's birthday, which was also celebrated by a group of his friends on the $500 million yacht. Nothing says "happy birthday" like mom and step-dad grinding on each other at your foam party, right?

A lot of Lauren and Jeff's pre-nuptial festivities sounded like they were playing out their childhood dreams, or they were college kids on spring break. Aside from cringingly taking over the yacht party dance floor, the pair upped the indulgence after their wedding weekend. Instead of the traditional cake-cutting and first dances, the billionaire and former journalist hosted a post-wedding pajama party, where they served an array of Italian baked goods to their celebrity guests, set off fireworks, and tore it up to a performance from Usher, per People. Social media users, of course, couldn't let them live down their choice to throw a rager. One X user even mocked Jeff, writing: "4th richest guy in the world and he was like 'yeah I really want to go for the welcome week darty vibe.'"