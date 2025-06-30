Lauren Sánchez's Post-Wedding Rebrand Makes Jeff Bezos Romance Look Like A Publicity Stunt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been a long journey for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos to get to their June 27, 2025 wedding. While the couple was rumored to have started dating in 2018, they went public with their romance in January 2019. Just over four years later, they got engaged. Although their elaborate, multi-day Italian wedding likely took a lot of time to plan, Sánchez and Bezos' prenup reportedly caused delays as well. The celebration generated tons of media attention, and now that the festivities are over, Sánchez has found a way to stay in the spotlight by making some major changes to her social media profile. She changed her name and IG handle to "Lauren Sánchez Bezos" and deleted all of her old posts. Currently, Sánchez Bezos has just two posts: one of her and Bezos smiling in front of their wedding guests and a behind-the-scenes look at her uncomfortable-looking wedding dress.

On her revamped profile, Sánchez Bezos describes herself as an "Emmy award-winning journalist, NYT bestselling author, founder, helicopter pilot, mom, and Vice Chair of Bezos Earth Fund." In 2024, Sánchez Bezos published "The Fly Who Flew to Space." The book is part of a series, with a second book expected in March 2026, and difficulties with this project were also said to have delayed her nuptials to Bezos. Now, however, it seems a switch has flipped, and Sánchez Bezos has shifted her focus to promoting her new name.