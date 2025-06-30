Lauren Sánchez's Post-Wedding Rebrand Makes Jeff Bezos Romance Look Like A Publicity Stunt
It's been a long journey for Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos to get to their June 27, 2025 wedding. While the couple was rumored to have started dating in 2018, they went public with their romance in January 2019. Just over four years later, they got engaged. Although their elaborate, multi-day Italian wedding likely took a lot of time to plan, Sánchez and Bezos' prenup reportedly caused delays as well. The celebration generated tons of media attention, and now that the festivities are over, Sánchez has found a way to stay in the spotlight by making some major changes to her social media profile. She changed her name and IG handle to "Lauren Sánchez Bezos" and deleted all of her old posts. Currently, Sánchez Bezos has just two posts: one of her and Bezos smiling in front of their wedding guests and a behind-the-scenes look at her uncomfortable-looking wedding dress.
On her revamped profile, Sánchez Bezos describes herself as an "Emmy award-winning journalist, NYT bestselling author, founder, helicopter pilot, mom, and Vice Chair of Bezos Earth Fund." In 2024, Sánchez Bezos published "The Fly Who Flew to Space." The book is part of a series, with a second book expected in March 2026, and difficulties with this project were also said to have delayed her nuptials to Bezos. Now, however, it seems a switch has flipped, and Sánchez Bezos has shifted her focus to promoting her new name.
Sánchez's name change could have deeper symbolism
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' big rebrand has been part of her plan since 2023, and she's seemingly been eager to change her name. During her three-day wedding weekend in June 2025, she debuted a purse emblazoned with "Mrs. Bezos" in a script font. She flashed the bag at the crowd as she smiled and waved alongside her new husband, Jeff Bezos. The purse isn't the only accessory that's communicating Sánchez Bezos' new name. She also sported a bracelet engraved with "LB."
Sánchez Bezos' appearance has changed quite a bit over the years, and rumors of plastic surgery have circulated. Just before her wedding, however, the newlywed hinted at deeper, more personal changes that go beyond the physical. "I am a different person than I was five years ago," she informed Vogue. Her post-matrimony rebrand may be a more concrete expression of these assertions. Time will tell whether Sánchez Bezos will publish her upcoming book, "The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea," under her new name.
Despite the name change, one old friend believes Sánchez Bezos' core personality remains the same. She indicated a similar idea when speaking to Vogue in June 2025. "Jeff has revealed me," she explained. "He lets me be me." In that case, rather than publicity, Sánchez Bezos could be seeking more authentic self-expression with her modified surname.