This Obnoxious Fox News Host Is A Jeanine Pirro Wannabe
Given the fact that Judge Jeanine Pirro lives such a lavish life, we imagine there are many women who'd love to be her. But her own co-worker Rosanna Scotto may very well be one of them. The Fox host has channeled Pirro's fashion so often that we can't help but wonder if she's doing so intentionally. Although Pirro has shown off her lethal legs more than once, she's mostly seen in more conservative outfits like pantsuits. But it's a style that Scotto's also known for. So much so that the Brooklyn native's pantsuits often look like they've been lifted straight from Pirro's closet.
Furthermore, Scotto has also tailored her hair in a way that's eerily similar to Pirro's signature 'do. In a video posted on Instagram, the prolific news anchor's hairstyle made her look like a dead ringer for Pirro more than she already did. If that wasn't enough, Scotto even sounded like her doppelganger during the clip. The fact that she was one of the hosts who filled in for Pirro after the latter left "The Five" probably won't do much to end the comparisons. But given how determined she seems to be Pirro 2.0, that might be exactly what Scotto's aiming for.
Jeanine Pirro and Rosanna Scotto are twins in side-by-side photos
Jeanine Pirro is very well aware that she has a lookalike running around town. But judging from how Pirro has leaned into the uncanny resemblance between them, she might be more flattered than insulted by Rosanna Scotto's impersonation. Pirro posted a throwback pic of herself and Scotto sitting next to each other on X, formerly known as Twitter. "With my sister from another mister," she posted in the caption. The pair looked so much alike side-by-side that many commenters were sure they truly were related. "If it weren't for the length in the hair, I would swear you were twins," one user commented. "Just seeing this pic but always thought you were real sisters," another commenter wrote.
With my sister from another mister, @rosannascotto!#tbt #throwbackthursday pic.twitter.com/4wGhPUkuOg
— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 16, 2014
A third X user saw what we did, noting that their voices were as identical as their faces. "You not only look like her, you sound like her. I watched 'The Five' tonight and you were filling in for her," they posted on Scotto's profile. We suspect you'd have to catch Pirro during the rare times where she's makeup-free and completely unrecognizable to notice a difference between herself and the Catholic University graduate. But even then, we wouldn't really be surprised if Scotto was still Pirro-light under all of her makeup, too.