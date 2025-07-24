This Obnoxious Fox News Host Is A Jeanine Pirro Wannabe

Given the fact that Judge Jeanine Pirro lives such a lavish life, we imagine there are many women who'd love to be her. But her own co-worker Rosanna Scotto may very well be one of them. The Fox host has channeled Pirro's fashion so often that we can't help but wonder if she's doing so intentionally. Although Pirro has shown off her lethal legs more than once, she's mostly seen in more conservative outfits like pantsuits. But it's a style that Scotto's also known for. So much so that the Brooklyn native's pantsuits often look like they've been lifted straight from Pirro's closet.

Furthermore, Scotto has also tailored her hair in a way that's eerily similar to Pirro's signature 'do. In a video posted on Instagram, the prolific news anchor's hairstyle made her look like a dead ringer for Pirro more than she already did. If that wasn't enough, Scotto even sounded like her doppelganger during the clip. The fact that she was one of the hosts who filled in for Pirro after the latter left "The Five" probably won't do much to end the comparisons. But given how determined she seems to be Pirro 2.0, that might be exactly what Scotto's aiming for.