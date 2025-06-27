Times Judge Jeanine Pirro Went Makeup-Free & Was Completely Unrecognizable

Judge Jeanine Pirro is a polarizing figure, to put it mildly. However, credit where credit's due; unlike many other women in (and out of) the spotlight, she has absolutely no issue with daring to bare, regularly stepping out and about without even a scrap of mascara or lip gloss in sight.

When Pirro goes without makeup, she's pretty much unrecognizable — hardly surprising, given her love of piling it on when she's in front of the camera. The bolder the better appears to be her aesthetic ethos, with thick foundation, eyeshadow and liner, layers and layers of lippie and super long fake lashes that would put even RuPaul to shame.

Pirro has suffered her fair share of makeup fails over the years, resulting in rumors that she's been taking beauty tips from Kimberly Guilfoyle, another woman renowned for her many makeup mistakes, as well as hairdo horrors and fashion felonies. However, the controversial Fox News regular has a great motivator to banish the beat as it allows her to mingle with the great unwashed and easily blend in with the crowd. Still, given that Pirro has been plagued with plastic surgery rumors for years, her willingness to publicly go au natural is somewhat surprising. But, willingness she has — in abundance — and we applaud her for it. So, put down the lip kit, lock up the eyeshadow, step away from the concealer, and check out six times a makeup-free Pirro was completely unrecognizable.