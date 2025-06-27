Times Judge Jeanine Pirro Went Makeup-Free & Was Completely Unrecognizable
Judge Jeanine Pirro is a polarizing figure, to put it mildly. However, credit where credit's due; unlike many other women in (and out of) the spotlight, she has absolutely no issue with daring to bare, regularly stepping out and about without even a scrap of mascara or lip gloss in sight.
When Pirro goes without makeup, she's pretty much unrecognizable — hardly surprising, given her love of piling it on when she's in front of the camera. The bolder the better appears to be her aesthetic ethos, with thick foundation, eyeshadow and liner, layers and layers of lippie and super long fake lashes that would put even RuPaul to shame.
Pirro has suffered her fair share of makeup fails over the years, resulting in rumors that she's been taking beauty tips from Kimberly Guilfoyle, another woman renowned for her many makeup mistakes, as well as hairdo horrors and fashion felonies. However, the controversial Fox News regular has a great motivator to banish the beat as it allows her to mingle with the great unwashed and easily blend in with the crowd. Still, given that Pirro has been plagued with plastic surgery rumors for years, her willingness to publicly go au natural is somewhat surprising. But, willingness she has — in abundance — and we applaud her for it. So, put down the lip kit, lock up the eyeshadow, step away from the concealer, and check out six times a makeup-free Pirro was completely unrecognizable.
Jeanine Pirro's pre-show office insight
Judge Jeanine Pirro gave fans an inside peek into her work life in August 2014 — before she hit wardrobe and makeup. "It's that time again... #Justice prep! See you at 9pm EST tonight!" she captioned a Facebook photo of her clad in a white vest, totally makeup free and with hair scraped back in a low bun, busy at work in the office.
And her fans were totally here for the off-camera candid shot. "I love seeing your just everyday normal people pictures of yourself," one wrote. "You are so pretty either way and I LOVE your show. You always 'hit 'em right between their eyes' with your comments. Keep saying the truth and the way it is!!
Her desktop treat
Judge Jeanine Pirro was back in the office in October 2017, sitting at her desk in a sleeveless leather button-up and her hair in a high ponytail as she revved up for her weekly show. "Wait til you see what we have in store for you tonight! Don't miss an all new #Justice at 9P!" Pirro captioned a Facebook pic, showing her in all her natural barefaced glory. Pirro was a fan favorite — her show, "Justice w/ Judge Jeanine," ran for 11 years on Fox News before she switched to hosting "The Five."
However, she is also a Donald Trump favorite, and she ditched the network in May 2025 and hot-hoofed it to Washington after heeding the call to join the Trump administration as its new interim U.S. attorney.
A candid and bare-faced Cameo vid
Before switching TV for D.C., Judge Jeanine Pirro was making bank. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she was paid $3 million a year for stirring up controversy and sharing her firebrand opinions with gleeful abandon. That's a lot of cash, and she's invested it wisely resulting in Pirro being worth $14 million, thanks to her TV work and numerous books.
Still, that doesn't mean she's above earning some extra cold hard cash on the side. Like her fellow MAGAites, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tomi Lahren, Pirro has a Cameo profile. And just because she's recording a special message for a paying fan doesn't mean she's going to dress up for the occasion, as evidenced in a birthday video she created while "making a cherry cheesecake with a graham cracker crust."
Jeanine Pirro's jet lag selfie share
Despite banking a $3 million a year salary during her Fox News days, it wasn't all Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on your timepiece, jet planes, islands, tigers on a gold leash for Judge Jeanine Pirro.
Well, that's not strictly true. We can't verify the tigers part, but Pirro was definitely all about the jet planes. "I'm not tired I just live in airports," she captioned a Facebook selfie in March 2018, where Pirro, clad in a white toweling bathrobe, definitely looked more than a little jet-lagged, in addition to being fresh out of bed.
Her Fox News 'The Five' Biden teaser
Judge Jeanine Pirro became a co-host on Fox News' "The Five," a daytime shoutfest ALA "The View." It didn't take long for the Alpha personality to grab the reins and run with them. "Hi, it's Judge Jeanine," she announced in an October 2023 TikTok. "I'm getting ready for the show. My show, 'The Five.'" We're sure Jesse Watters was thrilled to be relegated to the sidelines.
Pirro, makeup-free and clad in a yellow crew neck with her hair pulled up in a messy bun, prepared fans for what was bound to be a highly charged show where she'd be "discussing" a subject very close to her heart, Hunter Biden.
An epic car ride rant
Judge Jeanine Pirro has very rigid and fixed — in addition to always being right-wing and MAGA-approved — views on seemingly all subjects, and she likes to share them as often and loudly as possible, regardless of the time or place.
"Georgia appeals court removes Fani Willis from Trump 2020 election case," she captioned a December 2024 Instagram reel of her ranting about Willis and how the case supposedly stunk from the bottom up, barefaced but big, big-haired, wrapped in a pink puffer coat while sitting in her car — hopefully not while driving at the same time.