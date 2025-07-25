Pam Bondi's Crumpled Outfit Needed Steam, Stitching, And Possibly Shoes (Fashion Fail Alert)
After unearthing the most inappropriate outfits ever worn by Pam Bondi, we took solace in knowing we might've seen the worst fashion that the U.S. Attorney General had to offer. But unfortunately, we were wrong. In 2025, Judge Jeanine Pirro posted a picture of herself on her Instagram alongside Bondi. The photo was taken at a welcoming event that honored Chief Protocol of the U.S. Monica Crowley, who's also in the picture. Because of the getup Bondi wore during the group photo, however, we feel Pirro was unnecessarily cruel for exposing her comrade's messy 'fit. We wish the worst thing we could say was that Bondi's pants were just too baggy.
Her oversized slacks looked like they'd been slept in. Either that, or they were crumpled up into a ball like paper right before an attempted three-point basketball shot into a trash can. The elegant clothes that her contemporaries wore only made the suit look even more embarrassing, since there were no other sloppy outfits for it to blend in with. Fortunately, we'll never know if Bondi's shoes were just as hard to look at. Her pants were so long that their bottom hems completely covered her kicks like footie pajamas.
For all we know, Bondi wasn't wearing any footwear to begin with, which doesn't seem far-fetched given everything else wrong with the suit. So, contrary to the rest of the women in the pic, we have no choice but to give Bondi a well-earned thumbs down.
It might not have been the first time her wrinkled white suit made an appearance
Pam Bondi has a habit of revisiting the same unflattering style more than once. For instance, Bondi's aged herself with these outdated outfits several times at the cost of her youthful glow. Additionally, her throwback pics show that Bondi's always made inappropriate style choices. We still don't think her fashion sense is beyond repair. But the fact that she might've worn her infamous crumpled-up white suit not once, but twice, has us losing hope. Bondi posted a 2019 picture of herself on her Instagram posing next to Sean Hannity, who ironically also gave the camera a thumbs-up during the photo-op.
What could've been a wholesome pic was once again ruined by the white suit she sported, which seemed almost identical to the outfit she had on at Monica Crowley's welcoming event. The pants might've given away the secret, as they were just as wrinkled as the trousers Bondi would wear years later. The wrinkles were even in some of the same places. About the only difference between the two outfits was that Bondi wore her shirt untucked in the earlier picture and her hair down. The similarities of the pictures were a tragedy, since it not only showed that Bondi hadn't updated her style, but it might've potentially gotten worse as the years went by.