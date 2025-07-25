Pam Bondi's Crumpled Outfit Needed Steam, Stitching, And Possibly Shoes (Fashion Fail Alert)

After unearthing the most inappropriate outfits ever worn by Pam Bondi, we took solace in knowing we might've seen the worst fashion that the U.S. Attorney General had to offer. But unfortunately, we were wrong. In 2025, Judge Jeanine Pirro posted a picture of herself on her Instagram alongside Bondi. The photo was taken at a welcoming event that honored Chief Protocol of the U.S. Monica Crowley, who's also in the picture. Because of the getup Bondi wore during the group photo, however, we feel Pirro was unnecessarily cruel for exposing her comrade's messy 'fit. We wish the worst thing we could say was that Bondi's pants were just too baggy.

Her oversized slacks looked like they'd been slept in. Either that, or they were crumpled up into a ball like paper right before an attempted three-point basketball shot into a trash can. The elegant clothes that her contemporaries wore only made the suit look even more embarrassing, since there were no other sloppy outfits for it to blend in with. Fortunately, we'll never know if Bondi's shoes were just as hard to look at. Her pants were so long that their bottom hems completely covered her kicks like footie pajamas.

For all we know, Bondi wasn't wearing any footwear to begin with, which doesn't seem far-fetched given everything else wrong with the suit. So, contrary to the rest of the women in the pic, we have no choice but to give Bondi a well-earned thumbs down.