Throwback Pic Of Pam Bondi Proves She's Always Made Inappropriate Style Choices
Attorney General Pam Bondi and clothes go together like Donald Trump and Melania Trump: there's some love there, but they're mostly not the best fit. Bondi has a horrible history of wearing inappropriate outfits that had tongues wagging, and it turns out she's always been this way. In a throwback photo from 2012, she sat in on bill signings for the Florida Safe Harbor Act and a bill about human trafficking. That sounds like an important legislative event, right, especially as Florida's then-attorney general? Too bad Bondi mistook the Department of Justice building for the club.
She left the house that day wearing a mini skirt and strappy heels looking like she was about to hit up the dance floor and dance way too provocatively to "Low" by Flo Rida. To make matters worse, she was sitting next to then-Florida Governor Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. Senator. Dressing up (more like dressing down) like it's 5 o'clock somewhere isn't a great look for someone in a leadership position. At least Bondi didn't look like a barbershop quartet reject this time.
Pam Bondi's outfits are constantly raising eyebrows
Dressing like a club girl at a bill signing is just the tip of the iceberg for Pam Bondi's history of inappropriate outfits. In March 2025, the attorney general was brutally roasted for dressing unprofessionally, but it turned out to be an optical illusion that time. In a photo Bondi shared to X, she was seen standing in the middle of a DOJ raid that involved capturing a high-ranking member of the notorious MS-13 gang. She appeared to be wearing a mini skirt, which looked both out of place and inappropriate in the setting. However, she was actually wearing a black-and-beige striped dress, as seen in another photo.
While that instance was a mistake, the 2012 bill signing appearance certainly wasn't. No way that photo also showed an optical illusion. That was 100% all mini skirt. She was also guilty of wearing a pink party dress at the Governor's Club of Tallahassee in 2016, making her look awfully out of place in such a prim and proper setting.
Bondi also once channeled Kimberly Guilfoyle or Kate Middleton by wearing an obnoxious bow on her outfit, which she posted to Instagram back in 2018. She also rocked an old lady ruffled look that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would totally wear, since she loves dressing much older than she is.