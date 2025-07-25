The One Thing That's Actually Capable Of Moving Donald Trump To Tears

While there are plenty of occasions on which Donald Trump proved he's the ultimate crybaby, the real-estate mogul has never really shed actual tears in public. Of course, there are some cases where Trump fans and critics alike thought they saw the MAGA leader's softer side. A clearly emotional Trump tried not to cry when he made an appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention not too long after surviving the infamous assassination attempt on his life, for instance. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, also claimed that they recorded a video of Trump tearing up while delivering an intense speech about government misconduct. However, Trump doesn't seem to be visibly crying in the video at all.

You might be hard-pressed to find "The Apprentice" host turning on the waterworks in public based on what's out there. But according to United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that isn't the case behind-the-scenes. Surprisingly, the president has a weak spot for a good song. "He gets very emotional about music," RFK Jr. said in an interview on "The Tucker Carlson Show." However, it was noted that Trump is especially sensitive to opera, which might be the only thing that can reduce the president to tears. "He cries when he hears Pavaratto," RFK Jr. added. Trump's startling response to music was just one of several instances that convinced RFK Jr. that the president was more passionate than he has led the general public to believe.