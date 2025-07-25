The One Thing That's Actually Capable Of Moving Donald Trump To Tears
While there are plenty of occasions on which Donald Trump proved he's the ultimate crybaby, the real-estate mogul has never really shed actual tears in public. Of course, there are some cases where Trump fans and critics alike thought they saw the MAGA leader's softer side. A clearly emotional Trump tried not to cry when he made an appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention not too long after surviving the infamous assassination attempt on his life, for instance. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, also claimed that they recorded a video of Trump tearing up while delivering an intense speech about government misconduct. However, Trump doesn't seem to be visibly crying in the video at all.
You might be hard-pressed to find "The Apprentice" host turning on the waterworks in public based on what's out there. But according to United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that isn't the case behind-the-scenes. Surprisingly, the president has a weak spot for a good song. "He gets very emotional about music," RFK Jr. said in an interview on "The Tucker Carlson Show." However, it was noted that Trump is especially sensitive to opera, which might be the only thing that can reduce the president to tears. "He cries when he hears Pavaratto," RFK Jr. added. Trump's startling response to music was just one of several instances that convinced RFK Jr. that the president was more passionate than he has led the general public to believe.
Donald Trump once revealed the last time he remembered crying
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s revelation about Donald Trump might prove that the president prefers to manage his emotions in private, while putting on a brave face in public to project strength. Because of this, we have a feeling that Trump took things like the anniversary of his assassination attempt tougher than he let on. Additionally, he could also only barely hide his sadness over his Elon Musk breakup. However, Trump has at least gone on record to discuss how much he's cried behind the scenes, and his response to the inquiry might've been exactly what you'd expect. "The last time I cried, was when I was a baby," he once said in an interview with People.
Moreover, there were reports that Trump didn't like seeing other men cry, either. However, this bit of trivia couldn't have been any more different from RFK Jr.'s own experiences with the controversial figure. It also conflicted with what Trump has said personally about others crying. Although the president maintained he kept his emotions in check, he revealed he had no issue with those who couldn't. "I know plenty of people that cry. They're very good people. But I have not been a big crier," he said on the "Christian Broadcasting Network" (via NY Daily News).