How Lauren Boebert's Colorado Constituents Really Feel About Her Is So Humbling

When looking at what Lauren Boebert's life in Colorado is really like, it might be surprising to see that her fellow statesmen aren't as unanimously fond of her as you might think from the outside looking in. The 2022 election for the state's 3rd Congressional District already showed that Boebert was losing support among her constituents. Although she defeated her democratic opponent, Adam Firsch, in a very tight race, Boebert might've found the results too close for comfort. Many believe she later ran to serve Colorado's 4th district because she'd have a better chance at winning the election there, and thus maintain her political power.

However, the switch didn't help the division that the former restaurant owner helped foster in the Republican Party. Boebert's messiest controversies ever only helped further push voters away, which one of her fellow party members proved when he explained why he wasn't a fan of hers. "I'm a person that believes that you should behave appropriately when in elected office, no matter the party, no matter the person. And I don't think she fulfills that role," Douglas County Republican Brian Lajoie said in an interview with CBS News. Even voters who hadn't given up on Boebert yet agreed that she needed an attitude adjustment. "She does make me mad sometimes, she does some crazy things, but otherwise, I like her," local resident Dianna Shoemaker stated.