How Lauren Boebert's Colorado Constituents Really Feel About Her Is So Humbling
When looking at what Lauren Boebert's life in Colorado is really like, it might be surprising to see that her fellow statesmen aren't as unanimously fond of her as you might think from the outside looking in. The 2022 election for the state's 3rd Congressional District already showed that Boebert was losing support among her constituents. Although she defeated her democratic opponent, Adam Firsch, in a very tight race, Boebert might've found the results too close for comfort. Many believe she later ran to serve Colorado's 4th district because she'd have a better chance at winning the election there, and thus maintain her political power.
However, the switch didn't help the division that the former restaurant owner helped foster in the Republican Party. Boebert's messiest controversies ever only helped further push voters away, which one of her fellow party members proved when he explained why he wasn't a fan of hers. "I'm a person that believes that you should behave appropriately when in elected office, no matter the party, no matter the person. And I don't think she fulfills that role," Douglas County Republican Brian Lajoie said in an interview with CBS News. Even voters who hadn't given up on Boebert yet agreed that she needed an attitude adjustment. "She does make me mad sometimes, she does some crazy things, but otherwise, I like her," local resident Dianna Shoemaker stated.
Lauren Boebert refused to change for her voters
A significant segment of Republican voters voted for Lauren Boebert because of her staunch support of president Donald Trump. Her advocacy for the real estate mogul earned Boebert an endorsement from the man himself that only enhanced her political star power. But ironically, some felt she behaved too much like Trump. Discarding political correctness and professionalism may have worked well for the president, but Boebert's most outrageous outbursts over the years and her own lack of tact didn't always have the same effect on the public's perception of her. "She tapped into what Trump was doing, and she maybe took it too far in some instances," a Boebert supporter said in an interview with The Colorado Sun.
Similarly, another supporter advised Boebert to maintain decorum a bit better. "Tone down the nasty rhetoric on occasion and just stick with the point at hand," they said. Boebert at least admitted that her narrow victory in Colorado's 3rd congressional district convinced her to prioritize her policies over trying to one-up her democratic adversaries. But as far as toning things down went? "A lot of those on the left have said: 'Look at your election, are you going to tone it down, little girl?' I'm still going to be me," she told the publication. Boebert's attitude hadn't changed much, if at all, after representing Colorado's 4th Congressional District. It seems that being unabashedly Boebert was one promise to voters she had no trouble keeping, for better or for worse.