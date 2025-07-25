The Tragic Death Of Barack Obama's Father

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

By all accounts, former United States President Barack Obama has done his best when it comes to parenting daughters Sasha and Malia, despite all the challenges fatherhood sometimes presents. However, that drive to be a good dad partially stems from the politician's own difficult upbringing. That's because the heartbreaking truth is that Barack never had much of a relationship with his own dad, Barack Obama Sr., which left a tragic mark on Barack Jr.'s childhood in Hawai'i. Even more tragic, Barack Jr. never got the chance to forge a real bond with his father before the latter's untimely death.

The politician opened up about his complicated relationship with his father in a March 2021 Instagram post. The 44th President recalled that he only truly met Barack Sr. once, well after he and Barack Jr.'s mother Stanley Ann Dunham split up. "I didn't really know my father — he left my mother and me when I was two years old, and only traveled from Kenya to visit us once, when I was ten. That trip was the first and last I saw of him; after that, I heard from him only through the occasional letter, written on thin blue airmail paper that was preprinted to fold and address without an envelope," Barack Jr shared. He added that while spending a bit of time with his father affected him deeply, it left him with "more questions than it answered." And by the time the then-future President was 21, Barack Sr. would be dead.