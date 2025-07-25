Justin Trudeau's Father Once Dated An Incredibly Famous Celebrity

Barbra Streisand praised Pierre Trudeau extensively in the chapter of "My Name Is Barbra" dedicated to her former flame, gushing that he was "very dapper, intelligent, [and] intense" and "elegant, yet totally unpretentious and perpetually curious." As for why she decided to date a man 23 years her senior right after separating from ex-husband Elliott Gould, the living legend wrote, "It was nice to be with a man who had his own light shining on him, so I could stay in the shadows a bit." Streisand later added, "I've always loved being with people who can teach me something." Despite her admiration for Trudeau, the iconic singer didn't end up becoming Canada's unofficial first lady because, as she acknowledged, "My brain was in love, but not my body."

While some reports claimed that Trudeau actually proposed to her before their romance fizzled out, the two never officially confirmed either way. However, Streisand subsequently suggested that she'd considered marrying her ex-lover at one point. "I thought it would be fantastic. I'd have to learn how to speak French. I would do only movies made in Canada. I had it all figured out. I would campaign for him and become totally politically involved in all the causes, abortion and whatever," the Oscar winner told Playboy in 1977, of the couple's hypothetical marriage (via Ballast).

Though they seemingly never rekindled their romance, the two remained pals across the ensuing decades. In 1983, Trudeau served as Streisand's plus one to a United Jewish Appeal dinner celebrating the superstar (pictured above). She also deeply mourned him after the former PM passed away in 2000, sweetly writing, "When he died later that year, the world lost a great leader [...] and I lost a great friend."