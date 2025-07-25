Why The Cast Of We Were Liars Looks So Familiar

Sun, sand, secrets, and scandals all shape the Sinclair family's summer vacation on the Amazon Prime Video hit "We Were Liars." Based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, the show boasts surprising twists that keep viewers guessing, gorgeous scenery, and a terrific ensemble cast. The author, who also worked on the show, was thrilled to see her story hit the small screen, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she was beyond impressed with the way the actors took on the characters she created. "They were all incredibly thoughtful and delightful," she said. Lockhart also noted that she made a point of not overstepping with the actors, resisting any urge she might've had to offer them suggestions about how to play the characters. "So the chats I've had with the actors, I usually try to stay out of that and just show my appreciation and enthusiasm for what they're doing, because they had all read the books. They had all an investment in portraying the characters vulnerably and accurately and truthfully, and they were doing it," she shared.

Some of the actors on "We Were Liars" are industry veterans, others are relative newcomers, a handful happen to be part of well-established Hollywood families, and one has no prior professional experience. If you watched the first season and found yourself wondering where you've seen any of the actors before, wonder no more. Here's why so many of the show's stars look so familiar.