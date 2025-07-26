Who Are Cillian Murphy's Kids? Meet Malachy And Aran

Cillian Murphy and wife Yvonne McGuinness are examples of celebrity couples aging gracefully together. The pair first met in 1996 when a 20-year-old Murphy landed his first acting role in a small play titled "Disco Pigs." The production was supposed to run for a few weeks in a local theater in Cork, Ireland, but it received such rave reviews, it went on tour and ran for 18 months. "That time, making 'Disco Pigs,' was kind of the most important period of my life," Murphy told The Guardian in 2016. As he explained, in addition to forming lifelong friendships, "It was around the same time I met my wife. She came on tour with us."

In the years since, Murphy has become a famous actor while McGuinness has established herself as a talented visual artist. They eventually tied the knot in 2004 before having two sons, Malachy and Aran, in 2005 and 2007, respectively. The duo has always worked hard to stay out of the spotlight and has proven they're huge stars who live like normal people. "My life hasn't changed in any way, really," Murphy told People in 2005. "I still have the same friends and we go to the same places." However, despite Malachy and Aran staying mostly under the radar, there is quite a bit we've been able to uncover about them.