How Clint Eastwood's Son Scott Dodged Nepo Baby Criticisms

Being the son of one of Hollywood's most notable celebrities certainly has its perks, but it also puts one at risk of being subjected to criticism á la TikTok's "nepotism baby" conversation. However, Scott Eastwood — son of "Dirty Harry" actor Clint Eastwood — has mostly managed to avoid these nepo-baby comments thanks to his dad's strict upbringing.

Scott is one of Clint Eastwood's eight kids, but he didn't receive special treatment on behalf of his silver-screen royalty father. When he first embarked on his acting career, Scott used his mother's maiden name, Reeves, to avoid being linked to his famous dad, per Us Weekly. "Everyone wanted to represent Scott Eastwood, right? That's the cheapest game in the book," he told the publication. "I wanted to be an actor for me and to see if I could do it."

Scott would later opt to use his patriarchal namesake, which did result in more people taking notice of his pedigree. But, it's doubtful whether it would've changed his father's approach to his son's burgeoning acting career. As Scott explained to GQ Australia, he was raised "old school," which meant strict discipline and no handouts.