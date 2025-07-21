Biden's Son Unloads On Clooney & Obama Just Days After Nasty Kamala Takedown
Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, has lived a rather tragic life, but he isn't done venting his frustrations over how the 2024 election played out. Mere days after throwing shade at Kamala Harris, his father's former vice president who ended up replacing him atop the Democratic ticket, Hunter has now taken aim at actor and activist George Clooney.
During an appearance on "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan," Hunter made it clear there's no love lost between him and Clooney, a prominent Democrat donor who penned a July 2024 New York Times op-ed urging Joe to drop out of the presidential race and allow another candidate to run against Republican nominee Donald Trump instead. He also didn't mince words regarding how he feels about Clooney. "F*** him. F*** him. F*** him and everybody around him," Hunter said, adding, "I don't have to be f***ing nice."
Amid his tirade regarding Democrats' supposed poor treatment of Joe, Hunter also name-checked former President Barack Obama, a friend of Clooney's, whom his father served under as vice president from 2009 to 2017. "To me and James Carville, who hasn't run a race in 40 f***ing years, and David Axelrod who had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama and that was because of Barack Obama, not because of f***ing David Axelrod and David Plouffe and all of these guys," Hunter said.
What did Hunter Biden say regarding Kamala Harris?
Of course, after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race due to mounting pressure from within his own party, Kamala Harris was unable to defeat Donald Trump for the White House in November. During an appearance on the "At Our Table" podcast — the details of which came to light mere days before his comments on George Clooney — Hunter Biden wasn't shy about sounding off regarding that, either.
"We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party," Hunted said, adding, "That's my position. We had the advantage of incumbency, we had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down." However, while it's understandable that Hunter would want to defend his father, these comments did little to quell the long-standing rumors of a Biden-Harris feud.
At any rate, during his subsequent appearance on "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan," Hunter also gave his take on his father's now-infamous debate performance, which has been regarded as a crucial turning point in Joe's ultimate decision to cancel his bid for re-election. According to the former president's son, the sleeping pill Ambien was to blame for Joe's demeanor. "I know exactly what happened in that debate," Hunter said, adding, "He flew around the world basically ... he's 81 years old, he's tired as s***, they give him Ambien to be able to sleep, he gets up on the stage and he looks like he's a deer in the headlights."