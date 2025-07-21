Biden's Son Unloads On Clooney & Obama Just Days After Nasty Kamala Takedown

Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, has lived a rather tragic life, but he isn't done venting his frustrations over how the 2024 election played out. Mere days after throwing shade at Kamala Harris, his father's former vice president who ended up replacing him atop the Democratic ticket, Hunter has now taken aim at actor and activist George Clooney.

During an appearance on "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan," Hunter made it clear there's no love lost between him and Clooney, a prominent Democrat donor who penned a July 2024 New York Times op-ed urging Joe to drop out of the presidential race and allow another candidate to run against Republican nominee Donald Trump instead. He also didn't mince words regarding how he feels about Clooney. "F*** him. F*** him. F*** him and everybody around him," Hunter said, adding, "I don't have to be f***ing nice."

Amid his tirade regarding Democrats' supposed poor treatment of Joe, Hunter also name-checked former President Barack Obama, a friend of Clooney's, whom his father served under as vice president from 2009 to 2017. "To me and James Carville, who hasn't run a race in 40 f***ing years, and David Axelrod who had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama and that was because of Barack Obama, not because of f***ing David Axelrod and David Plouffe and all of these guys," Hunter said.