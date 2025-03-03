Tragic Details About Hunter Biden's Life

While his father, Joe Biden, doesn't drink, Hunter Biden has struggled with alcohol and crack cocaine addiction for most of his life. He has sought help multiple times and was able to stay sober for long periods, but several relapses kept him going back to rehab.

While sharing heartbreaking details about his addiction, Hunter told "CBS This Morning" that it got so bad that his family staged an intervention for him. However, he said not even his father embracing him and breaking down in tears could wake him up from the all-consuming haze he was in at the time. "I thought, 'I need to figure out a way to tell him that I'm gonna do something so that I can go take another hit.' It's the only thing I could think. I don't know of a force more powerful than my family's love except addiction," Hunter recalled.

Hunter said his addiction started with a feeling of not belonging, which he believes stemmed from the trauma of losing his mother at an early age. "I think there's a lot of research now that points to the idea that almost all addicts who suffer from addiction have a serious trauma in their lives," he noted. Hunter shared that it wasn't until he met his now-wife Melissa Cohen in 2019 that he got back on the path of sobriety. He recalled admitting to Cohen that he was addicted to cocaine, to which she reportedly replied, "Well, that ends now." He said it felt like it was his last chance to change.

