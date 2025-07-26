Heather Rae El Moussa's Leggy Moment Looks Like Sewing Class Gone Wrong

Heather Rae El Moussa loves any opportunity to show off her toned legs. In some instances, however, Heather's outfits have been inappropriate, especially when she's shown a little too much skin with see-through fabrics or super-high hemlines. However, when Heather showed off her legs in an Instagram story, she made a completely different mistake.

While her button-down shirt is notably sheer, she did pair it with a bandeau underneath. Unfortunately, the look is ruined by the odd hem of Heather's green miniskirt. Rather than appearing like an intentional style choice, this asymmetrical hem looks like she ran out of fabric and had to make do with a wonky edge. Either that, or something took a bite out of her skirt. It's too bad, because Heather's decision to accessorize with nude pumps is a win, giving her legs for days.

Instagram/theheatherraeelmoussa

Luckily, Heather seems to have no shortage of outfits, since she and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, live a lavish life. In one TikTok video, the former "Selling Sunset" star stood in front of a double-tiered rack of clothes. "I thought this was a store, then realized it's probably your closet," commented one viewer. Based on other posts, the massive space does appear to be Heather's own wardrobe.No matter what others think of her outfits, Heather remains confident. She's even opened herself up to potential criticism by soliciting online opinions about her outfits. However, when Heather's revealing red dress led to condemnation in December 2024, the HGTV star took a stand against online hate.