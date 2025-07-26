Heather Rae El Moussa's Leggy Moment Looks Like Sewing Class Gone Wrong
Heather Rae El Moussa loves any opportunity to show off her toned legs. In some instances, however, Heather's outfits have been inappropriate, especially when she's shown a little too much skin with see-through fabrics or super-high hemlines. However, when Heather showed off her legs in an Instagram story, she made a completely different mistake.
While her button-down shirt is notably sheer, she did pair it with a bandeau underneath. Unfortunately, the look is ruined by the odd hem of Heather's green miniskirt. Rather than appearing like an intentional style choice, this asymmetrical hem looks like she ran out of fabric and had to make do with a wonky edge. Either that, or something took a bite out of her skirt. It's too bad, because Heather's decision to accessorize with nude pumps is a win, giving her legs for days.
Luckily, Heather seems to have no shortage of outfits, since she and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, live a lavish life. In one TikTok video, the former "Selling Sunset" star stood in front of a double-tiered rack of clothes. "I thought this was a store, then realized it's probably your closet," commented one viewer. Based on other posts, the massive space does appear to be Heather's own wardrobe.No matter what others think of her outfits, Heather remains confident. She's even opened herself up to potential criticism by soliciting online opinions about her outfits. However, when Heather's revealing red dress led to condemnation in December 2024, the HGTV star took a stand against online hate.
Heather's about to get even more room for her wardrobe
Despite the distraction caused by the choppy-edged skirt, Heather El Moussa's Instagram story wasn't intended to be fashion-related. Instead, she had a broader question about her social media focus. The HGTV TV star highlighted one fan's response: "I'd love to hear you think through designing and decorating spaces." Heather eagerly agreed, referencing her recent home purchase.
Heather and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, have been giving their fans tours of their new space since June 2025. In their initial video, they described a lengthy list of decorating projects. While some of the previous owner's color choices didn't impress Heather, she was jazzed about one fashion-friendly feature. "The closet's big! This ideally would be a closet for me," she exclaimed on Instagram.
Although the couple appeared to share the walk-in closet in their previous home, Heather appears to have a specific vision, and she wanted Tarek to have only a small portion of the new closet. Some fans thought they should split it evenly. However, Heather defended her choices. "I think the part I am willing to part with is pretty generous," she asserted on TikTok. Unfortunately, Heather also fell into her habit of embarrassing Tarek, referencing some malodorous footwear he owned early in their romance. Other times, however, she's remarked that she and her husband have very different approaches to organization. "He'll drop his clothes and the towels everywhere," Heather confided to Bustle. "It's like a tornado."