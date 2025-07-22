Jesse Watters' Surprising Sense Of Style Isn't Doing Anything To Hide His Age Gap With Wife Emma
Jesse Watters apparently wanted to hide his 14-year age gap with his wife, Emma Watters, when they stepped out for date night at Zach Bryan's concert. The famed conservative commentator kept things casual in a well-fitted brown polo shirt and white pants. For a final touch of youthful energy, Jesse paired the 'fit with a pair of fresh white sneakers. But it seems like the 47-year-old forgot to tell his 33-year-old wife that they weren't going to make their age gap even more evident that night. As a result, the real-life partner of the Fox News host showed off a lot of skin in a tightly-fitted low-cut blouse and an itty bitty denim skirt.
After all, since they were at a country music concert, there was no better accessory for the ensemble than a pair of knee-high black cowboy boots. Although the celebrity couple undoubtedly looked good in their respective outfits, Jesse and Emma's opposed choices only highlighted their significant age gap further. Even Instagram commentators couldn't help but notice the stark difference, leaving one critic to snark, "Sweet of you to take your daughter to the concert." Someone else called the Fox News host out for the supposed reason for his outfit choice by writing, "Really! Not cute! Trying to be 15 to keep Jessie!"
Meanwhile, another commentator made a shady reference to Bill Belichick's 48-year age gap with his own partner Jordon Hudson, quipping, "You stole Belichick's girl!?!" While some fans praised the conservative commentator's trendy fashion sense, others criticized Emma for not dressing appropriately for the occasion, arguing that her outfit was a bit too revealing. Many also couldn't ignore the messy timeline of Jesse and Emma's relationship.
Jesse and Emma Waters' relationship is pretty strange
Reportedly, Jesse Watters first met Emma Watters when she joined his hit show "Watters World" as a producer. At the time, the Fox News personality was happily married to Noelle Inguagiato, and the couple also shared twin daughters. However, in November 2017, Fox News released a statement to announce that Jesse had informed Human Resources that he had entered into a "consensual relationship" with Emma and that she would work for a different show on the network henceforth (via The Inquirer).
According to the New York Daily News, Inguagiato filed for divorce in October 2017, only a month before the controversy came to light. Although it's unclear when their reputed affair started, an insider disclosed to the publication that rumors of a romance blossoming between the pair began spreading around Fox News' halls in 2016. However, Emma and Jesse arguably didn't go to great lengths to keep their apparent infidelity a secret since they were posting photos featuring each other on social media in 2016.
Then, in 2022, the Fox News commentator revealed the bizarre story of how he met his second wife, creeping out social media users. Jesse made the eyebrow-raising revelation on "The Five," confessing, "When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires. She couldn't go anywhere; she needed a lift. I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Clearly, Emma didn't mind since they wed in December 2019, just months after his divorce was finalized.