Donald Trump's Golfing Habits Are Reportedly Costing People Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Donald Trump authorized the formation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), he conveniently forgot to give them the authority to cut his own wasteful spending. So much for practicing what you preach. While many Americans lost their jobs because of DOGE's relentless cuts, Trump reportedly managed to spend an eye-watering $18.2 million in taxpayer dollars visiting his Florida golf course within the first seven weeks of his second term. Only one weekend passed during this time where the president wasn't spending time on the green. For reference, he spent $151.5 million on his golfing hobby during his first term, a number Trump is well on his way to surpassing during his second, according to analysis conducted by HuffPost.

To put things into perspective, a trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort cost about $3,383,250 during his first term. This is because getting the president there safely — and keeping him that way for the duration of his stay — requires an entire entourage, including the presence of law enforcement, sniffer dogs, police boats, and of course, his Secret Service detail. Unsurprisingly, the divisive politician managed to spend millions in taxpayer dollars during his initial term in office while also giving his own businesses a significant boost.

Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee discovered that the president practically wrote the Trump Organization a big fat check by having his Secret Service detail pay inflated rates whenever they stayed at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. "[Trump] charged as much as 300% or more above the authorized government per diem," according to their report, The Guardian. The price per room per night for Secret Service members went as high as $1,815. In fact, the committee labeled Trump's first term as "the world's greatest get-rich-quick scheme."