Pics Of Trump Golfing Without Makeup Are Truly Head-Turning

For a man full of insecurities, President Donald Trump certainly knows how to accidentally put all of them on display. In a move that sums up much of his character, Trump announced in 2024 that he won not one but two trophies at his own golf course. MSNBC's Rick Reilly, author of "Commander in Cheat," alleged that Trump's own caddies witnessed him kick his golf balls back onto the green enough times they nicknamed him Pelé, after the Brazilian soccer player. Regardless of how many trophies he may or may not have won fair and square, President Trump is certainly spending as much time on the green as possible.

During his second term as president, Trump has taken to slashing much-needed programs like the National Endowment for the Arts under the guise of cutting out waste. And yet, according to the Guardian, Trump had been out to golf at least seven times by mid-March of 2025 — each trip costing taxpayers. While golfing is one of the many healthy habits Trump's grandkids have that might benefit him as well, it also comes with some downsides. Notably, while out in the elements, Trump often doesn't wear his signature bronzer. Seeing the president without his makeup can be a shocking reminder of his age.