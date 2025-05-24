Pics Of Trump Golfing Without Makeup Are Truly Head-Turning
For a man full of insecurities, President Donald Trump certainly knows how to accidentally put all of them on display. In a move that sums up much of his character, Trump announced in 2024 that he won not one but two trophies at his own golf course. MSNBC's Rick Reilly, author of "Commander in Cheat," alleged that Trump's own caddies witnessed him kick his golf balls back onto the green enough times they nicknamed him Pelé, after the Brazilian soccer player. Regardless of how many trophies he may or may not have won fair and square, President Trump is certainly spending as much time on the green as possible.
During his second term as president, Trump has taken to slashing much-needed programs like the National Endowment for the Arts under the guise of cutting out waste. And yet, according to the Guardian, Trump had been out to golf at least seven times by mid-March of 2025 — each trip costing taxpayers. While golfing is one of the many healthy habits Trump's grandkids have that might benefit him as well, it also comes with some downsides. Notably, while out in the elements, Trump often doesn't wear his signature bronzer. Seeing the president without his makeup can be a shocking reminder of his age.
Donald Trump was showing signs of melting in 2022
Donald Trump and his many golf courses have been the site for several LIV Golf Invitationals. Seen here at his very own Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump looks a bit haggard. While Trump has tried to explain his use of excessive bronzer over the years, the lack of it here is jarring. With his white hair, he looks fully washed out, his lips and eyelashes disappearing in the overcast light. Not only that, but the hair sticking out of the back of the cap is giving him a Doc Brown from "Back To The Future" vibe that's a tad unsettling.
Donald Trump should swap the bronzer for sunscreen
Once again, golfing in a tournament on his own turf, Donald Trump participated in the pro-am event prior to the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. It could be the lack of bronzer, or it could be the lack of sunscreen, but here Trump looks a bit sunburnt. Although this could be due to the chronic condition that was revealed in Trump's medical record.
Regardless, it's always wise to protect yourself from the sun. However, the hat Trump wore to do just that is scrunching down his hair in a way that has most of it flowing out the back in a disheveled way.
Donald Trump accidentally let his age show when golfing with Bryson DeChambeau
According to an Instagram post made by the Trump Golf account, Donald Trump and pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau had a day on the links together. Trump can be seen giving his signature thumbs up, and while the president appears composed in the still photo of the two, the videos in the rest of the post leave much to be desired.
In the third and final video of the post, Trump whacks a ball into the horizon. However, when he goes to remove his tee, his face and posture reveal his age. Yet another example of how Trump's low energy is slowing him down.
Donald Trump can't keep up with Kai Trump
As the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and granddaughter of Donald Trump, Kai Trump can bring out a softer side of her grandpa. In an Instagram post that Kai captioned, "Sundays with Grandpa," she showed a series of photos and videos of a day spent golfing together. However, even the facade of a wonderful day couldn't hide how tired a makeup-less Donald appeared to be. In fact, in one of the videos where Donald is watching Kai tee off, he remains seated in the golf cart. Something that has become a bit of a trend for him.
Donald Trump has been staying in the golf cart more
When President Donald Trump arrived at the Trump National Doral Miami for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami, he was picked up from Marine One by his son, Eric Trump. Eric was dutifully transporting his father to the golf course, but it still highlights a key aspect of Donald's demeanor that's changed — he's sitting down more. Not only that, but in the photo above, his fading makeup makes Donald appear overly weathered.
With an aide to the president recently revealing that Donald wears his fake tan to possibly hide his age, it's becoming clear that bronzer or no, there are some signs of Donald slowing down. And covering it up with a makeup routine might not be enough to solve the problem.