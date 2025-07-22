Alina Habba's Tuned-Up New Look Hints Trump's Second Term Has Not Been Kind To Her

Alina Habba has long struggled to escape plastic surgery speculation, and her new look is likely to make things even worse. During a July 2025 Fox News appearance shared to X, Habba looked very different than how we're used to seeing her. Snaps of Habba have kicked plastic surgery rumors up a notch before, and once again, fillers certainly appear to be the culprit. The attorney's face appears puffy and stiff, and her upper cheeks look unnaturally inflated. The whole change in her look has caused her face to appear wider and altered the look of her eye shape.

Habba: I believe in separation of powers and you are not allowed to influence or try to influence the judiciary and federal judges. You are not allowed to use open investigations to intimidate... It is inappropriate and obstruction and it is wrong. You can't do it. The separation... pic.twitter.com/SEm42pHiIi — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2025

Habba's hair is clearly styled a bit differently here than it normally is as well, and she often switches up the level of makeup she's wearing. As such, it is possible that her nearly unrecognizable look is a result of different hair and makeup. It seems much more likely, though, that Habba is heading down a path that leads directly to the Mar-A-Lago face trend. Beyond her different physical appearance, Habba's energy in clips of this interview also felt different than what we're used to seeing from her. She seemed toned down and lacking in her usual energy and enthusiasm.