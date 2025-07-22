Alina Habba's Tuned-Up New Look Hints Trump's Second Term Has Not Been Kind To Her
Alina Habba has long struggled to escape plastic surgery speculation, and her new look is likely to make things even worse. During a July 2025 Fox News appearance shared to X, Habba looked very different than how we're used to seeing her. Snaps of Habba have kicked plastic surgery rumors up a notch before, and once again, fillers certainly appear to be the culprit. The attorney's face appears puffy and stiff, and her upper cheeks look unnaturally inflated. The whole change in her look has caused her face to appear wider and altered the look of her eye shape.
Habba's hair is clearly styled a bit differently here than it normally is as well, and she often switches up the level of makeup she's wearing. As such, it is possible that her nearly unrecognizable look is a result of different hair and makeup. It seems much more likely, though, that Habba is heading down a path that leads directly to the Mar-A-Lago face trend. Beyond her different physical appearance, Habba's energy in clips of this interview also felt different than what we're used to seeing from her. She seemed toned down and lacking in her usual energy and enthusiasm.
Between her look and her behavior, Habba did not seem like herself
Comparing Alina Habba's current appearance to a different Fox News interview she gave back in September 2024 (via Instagram) shows many facial changes in less than a year. In that interview, she also seemed more lively. Between her new look and her tired, disengaged vibes, it seems like Habba may not be enjoying her new role as much as she may have hoped.
Since Habba has taken over as the interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, we haven't been seeing quite as much of her as we were before, and she's occupying a lower profile than when she was one of Donald Trump's lawyers. So, her recent appearance on Fox News debuted her latest look to many of us. At the same time, the Trump administration is facing quite a bit of heat. It certainly seems like one or both of these developments may be taking a toll on Habba, and it's showing both in her energy levels and all over her face. Now that we are officially six months into Trump's second term as president, the internet has been flooded with jokes about how long this half-year has felt. And, if how she looked and behaved during this interview is any indication, it seems that Habba agrees: it's been a long six months.