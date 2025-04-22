JD & Usha Vance's Obvious Disconnect In India Won't Help Those Mounting Divorce Rumors

Between JD Vance's clown-tastic football trophy fumble and the very unfortunate timing of his meeting with the groundbreaking head of the Catholic church, Pope Francis, the VP has been getting mocked online even more than usual lately. Now, to add insult to injury, it seems that even his wife may be finding him cringe-worthy. The Vances have headed out on a trip to India. And, from what we've seen so far, JD and Usha Vance seem anything but lovey-dovey during their time abroad.

Since taking over as vice president, JD embarrassing Usha has become a habit, and divorce rumors have followed. Now, clips of the couple on a trip with their three children seem to show the pair avoiding each other. Footage of the family boarding their plane for the trip, which was posted to X, formerly Twitter, shows JD and Usha nowhere near each other. Usha boards the plane first with the couple's oldest children. JD is far behind, carrying their youngest. Another clip on X shows the family in New Delhi, visiting the Akshardham Temple. As the family posed for photos, JD and Usha stood far apart from each other. As they turned around to leave after the photo op, they didn't even seem to look at each other, and Usha got further and further away from JD as they walked.