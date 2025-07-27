Karoline Leavitt's Dad Looks Way Too Much Like Her Age Gap Husband
Karoline Leavitt's large 32-year age gap with her husband, real estate mogul Nicholas Riccio, has accidentally put some focus on her parents. With Riccio being old enough to be her father, many critics wonder how old Karoline's mom and dad actually are. But the age gap between Riccio and Karoline's parents might be even closer than some might've guessed. Born in May 1960, Karoline's father, Bob Leavitt, is four years older than Riccio. The age discrepancy between Riccio and Karoline's Mom, Erin Leavitt, is even more jarring.
Since Erin came into the world in July 1970, she's actually six years younger than her daughter's husband. Karoline's parents haven't publicly shared their feelings about Karoline marrying someone much older. However, based on the criticisms their daughter has faced, the internet might have a bigger problem with Karoline's marriage than Bob and Erin do. The New Hampshire native might've had everyone side-eyeing her and Riccio's marriage more than usual with a picture she posted on Instagram. Karoline stood right beside her father as the two celebrated the Christmas season at the White House. However, the very clear shot of her father only drew even more comparisons between himself and Riccio.
Karoline Leavitt's photo with her dad had everyone saying the same thing
After the photos of Karoline Leavitt and her father made their way to her Instagram, some confused Bob Leavitt with Nicholas Riccio. Because of this, a good chunk of other Instagram users thought Karoline was offering another rare glimpse into date night with her decades-older husband. The mix-up wasn't only a reminder of how close Riccio and Bob were in age, but how much they might've even favored each other physically. "Looks just like your husband," a commenter wrote. "They're identical," another echoed. "I thought this was your husband. Same look, same age, gross," a third poster wrote.
The picture in question was originally taken in 2019, back when Karoline was just beginning to climb up the political ranks. It was also taken three years before Karoline had even met her husband. The comments she received when the photo was originally published, where there was no mention of her husband, showed just how much her life had changed since dating the father of her child. Incidentally, this wasn't the first time posting a picture backfired on the Saint Anselm College graduate. Karoline and her husband gave major father-daughter vibes in yet another Instagram photo. This time, however, users joked that Riccio was the one who looked like her father. "That's a great picture with your dad," one user posted. A more direct poster quipped, "He literally looks like your father."