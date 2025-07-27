Karoline Leavitt's Dad Looks Way Too Much Like Her Age Gap Husband

Karoline Leavitt's large 32-year age gap with her husband, real estate mogul Nicholas Riccio, has accidentally put some focus on her parents. With Riccio being old enough to be her father, many critics wonder how old Karoline's mom and dad actually are. But the age gap between Riccio and Karoline's parents might be even closer than some might've guessed. Born in May 1960, Karoline's father, Bob Leavitt, is four years older than Riccio. The age discrepancy between Riccio and Karoline's Mom, Erin Leavitt, is even more jarring.

Since Erin came into the world in July 1970, she's actually six years younger than her daughter's husband. Karoline's parents haven't publicly shared their feelings about Karoline marrying someone much older. However, based on the criticisms their daughter has faced, the internet might have a bigger problem with Karoline's marriage than Bob and Erin do. The New Hampshire native might've had everyone side-eyeing her and Riccio's marriage more than usual with a picture she posted on Instagram. Karoline stood right beside her father as the two celebrated the Christmas season at the White House. However, the very clear shot of her father only drew even more comparisons between himself and Riccio.