Details About Karoline Leavitt & Her Husband That Have Everyone Side-Eyeing Their Marriage

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has frequently raised eyebrows over her questionable fashion choices and her Donald Trump-like lack of filter and levels of pettiness. However, it's her marriage to wealthy developer Nicholas Riccio that has raised the most questions about Leavitt over the past few months. The couple first met in 2022 during a fundraising dinner amid Leavitt's failed congressional campaign in New Hampshire. Despite the more than three-decade age gap between them, they still sparked a romance.

Their relationship moved quickly, with the pair getting engaged in December 2023 and welcoming their first baby, a son named Niko, in July 2024. Leavitt and Riccio wound up finally tying the knot in January 2025, just a few days before Trump's second inauguration. Since then, Leavitt has not shied away from sharing glimpses of her personal life and her family on social media. Although that hasn't kept some critics from pointing out a few potential red flags and questionable aspects of their marriage.

Apart from the remarkable age difference — which is even larger than the massive age gap between Trump and his wife, Melania Trump — Leavitt and Riccio's romance has also gotten some side-eye for Leavitt's devotion to her boss. Leavitt serves as Trump's mouthpiece to the press, and her appreciation for the president borders on uncomfortable at times. Additionally, Riccio's own self-made success has made some question just how much their marriage is about money rather than actual romance.