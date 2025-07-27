The Celeb Aubrey Plaza Almost Married For The Most Bizarre Reason

The queen of deadpan, Aubrey Plaza, met her comedic match when she was young, and almost married him. The "Parks and Recreation" alum has always been very committed to her offbeat Hollywood persona, but she nearly went full throttle by tying the knot with her ex-boyfriend, fellow actor Michael Cera. Plaza and Cera met on the set of the 2010 film, "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World." After working together for a while, the pair began dating on set, with Plaza telling RuPaul on his "What's the Tee?" podcast that they were together for a year and a half. The similarly awkward "Superbad" star would have been a perfect, lifelong companion for Plaza, if that's what they were aiming for. Cera revealed in 2023 that their matrimonial ventures were simply for committing to the humorous bit.

"Well, we were driving through Vegas, and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married," the "Arrested Development" actor told Rolling Stone of his near-nuptials to Plaza. Cera described it as a quintessential Las Vegas elopement: no frills, just a piece of paper — and maybe an Elvis impersonator, as the magazine pointed out. He continued: "I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other "my ex-husband" and "my ex-wife" at like ... 20." Knowing what type of partner Plaza would be based on her zodiac sign, Cera might now be pining over what could have been.