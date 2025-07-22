Stevie Nicks And Lindsey Buckingham: Details About Their Relationship Revealed

Some love stories inspire hope for a lifetime. Others fade away with heartbreak. And then there are Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, whose time-tested saga is a tale stranger than fiction that even inspired the novel "Daisy Jones & the Six." To call them exes would be an oversimplification, given that the Fleetwood Mac bandmates have spent the better part of their lives entangled in a connection that didn't ever end — and probably never will.

Built on love, rivalry, and, of course, music, Nicks and Buckingham's relationship is one of rock history's most enduring dramas that has continued to remain as relevant as it was when it first began in the 1960s. And it's all thanks to the two legends who — through their knife-sharp words, nostalgia-soaked memories, stage performances, and, more recently, cryptic social media posts that seem to be hinting at a possible, much anticipated reunion — have remained tethered to each other and Fleetwood Mac's legacy in an inexplicably everlasting way.

It's a reality neither has been able to escape. "When we walk onstage, we are still able to pull back that love affair, and we can have it, the audience gets to have it, and everybody enjoys it," Nicks said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," decades after her love affair with Buckingham ended in the 1970s. Here is a full timeline of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's high-octane relationship that has been an artwork of its own.