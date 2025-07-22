Scooter Braun's Shady Take On The Taylor Swift Masters Debacle Has Swifties Going Nuclear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun still seem to have bad blood even after Swift bought back all her masters. For those who aren't caught up on the backstory, here's the basics. Braun's company Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine Records in 2019 from Scott Borchetta, which meant he owned the masters to Swift's first six albums. Swift wrote a heartfelt message about the sale on Tumblr at the time, and she made it clear that she wasn't happy that it was Braun who controlled her work. "All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years," she wrote. She also noted how she'd tried to gain control of her masters but wasn't able to.

This led to her rerecording those first six albums, referring to them as "Taylor's Version"; four of which have been completed and released. Braun then sold Swift's masters in 2020 to Shamrock Holdings for hundreds of millions; Swift said she only found out about the second masters sale after the fact and was upset that money from her music would still be going to Braun. There's even a documentary about it all.

Swift finally bought her masters from Shamrock Holdings in May 2025. Braun was asked about all the drama in a July episode of the podcast "Question Everything with Danielle Robay," and Swifties weren't impressed with his take.