RFK Jr.'s Marriage Has Divorce Written All Over It With Cheryl Hines' Latest Move (Or Lack Thereof)

There has been no shortage of signs that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines' relationship won't last, but this latest news may indicate that a split is coming sooner rather than later. It became clear that Hines was angrier about RFK Jr.'s cheating scandal than we realized when she reportedly gave him an ultimatum earlier this year after he took on his new role as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Now, it seems that this ultimatum, which was based in a lack of trust, is causing even more issues in their marriage.

"Cheryl doesn't feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position," a source told the Daily Mail back in March. They added, "... she's given him a strict ultimatum — move me or else." According to new reports, he fulfilled his end of the bargain, but he's not too pleased about Hines' response. RFK Jr. bought Hines a house for a whopping $4.34 million, and now an insider tells Page Six that in his opinion, "he's been taken for a ride."