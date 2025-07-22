RFK Jr.'s Marriage Has Divorce Written All Over It With Cheryl Hines' Latest Move (Or Lack Thereof)
There has been no shortage of signs that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines' relationship won't last, but this latest news may indicate that a split is coming sooner rather than later. It became clear that Hines was angrier about RFK Jr.'s cheating scandal than we realized when she reportedly gave him an ultimatum earlier this year after he took on his new role as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Now, it seems that this ultimatum, which was based in a lack of trust, is causing even more issues in their marriage.
"Cheryl doesn't feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position," a source told the Daily Mail back in March. They added, "... she's given him a strict ultimatum — move me or else." According to new reports, he fulfilled his end of the bargain, but he's not too pleased about Hines' response. RFK Jr. bought Hines a house for a whopping $4.34 million, and now an insider tells Page Six that in his opinion, "he's been taken for a ride."
Cheryl Hines seemingly doesn't like RFK Jr.'s new life
Plenty of us have been wondering what's really going on with RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines' marriage. And, from the sound of it, RFK Jr. might be thinking the same thing. Back in April, RFK Jr. spent a pretty penny on a 19th century home in Georgetown in an attempt at "keeping their marriage alive and that the two could become Washington's latest power couple," the source told Page Six. Yet, now, Hines doesn't actually seem interested in living there. She reportedly isn't willing to move across the country from L.A., and she definitely doesn't plan to "become a full-time political wife."
And, from the sound of it, it isn't just her own involvement in RFK Jr.'s new life that Hines isn't interested in. She reportedly told a friend that D.C. is a "deadbeat town" and remains "still not convinced Bobby should be working in the right-wing Republican Trump administration." In the wake of the election back in November, a source told People that Cheryl was intent on getting a divorce after RFK Jr.'s rumored affair with reporter Olivia Nuzzi. She then decided to stand by her man despite her dislike for Donald Trump. "Now with Trump winning, even though she was very unhappy with this decision to join the Trump wagon, she is making the best of it," the source explained, adding, "She loves Bobby." From the sound of it, though, this coping strategy didn't exactly stick.