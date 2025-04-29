Trust Issues & Beyond: Signs RFK Jr. & Cheryl Hines Relationship Won't Last

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage started out on a slippery slope. During a joint August 2014 interview with the New York Times, the couple revealed that Hines' friend and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" co-star, Larry David, introduced them at a skiing retreat back in 2006. However, a romantic connection didn't blossom until they had met two more times. During that fateful third meeting, both RFK Jr. and Hines were in the process of getting out of their respective marriages. The actor recalled how she was pleasantly surprised by her future husband's ability to make her laugh despite the general perception of politicians being a bit too stuffy and serious.

Meanwhile, the former 2024 Independent Party candidate gushed that he "had never seen Cheryl do anything that seemed small or selfish. She has as much integrity as anyone I've ever seen." They started dating around the end of 2011 and happily confirmed their engagement in April 2014. But, in June 2014, just months before they walked down the aisle, a Daily Mail source claimed that Hines' fiancé had cheated on her with his friend, Chelsea Chapman Kirwan. According to The National Enquirer, the affair lasted two years.

However, it didn't seem like the "Suburgatory" star was fazed by RFK Jr.'s reported infidelity since they still got married in August 2014. As the years went by, it seemed like the couple's relationship would stand the test of time. Unfortunately, the cracks became glaringly obvious during the 2024 presidential elections. In fact, when their marriage was hit with infidelity rumors once more, Hines spent her birthday apart from her husband and even ditched her wedding ring temporarily. The List reached out to Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach, for her expert take on their relationship.