How Tall Is Ainsley Earhardt? She Gets Swallowed In Pic With A Slew Of Hunky Cowboys

Ainsley Earhardt is allegedly one of the taller women who works at Fox News, as most reports assert that the "Fox & Friends" host is at least 5'8". When we're not distracted by all the times Earhardt's outfits have completely missed the mark, we definitely notice that Earhardt can look above average in stature, depending on what she wears. Her fellow news anchors and associates also provide further clues that she might be as tall as she claims. In photos they've taken together, Earhardt is usually taller than Kimberly Guilfoyle, which may be telling since many believe that the U.S. ambassador to Greece is 5'5".

Additionally, Earhardt's massive age gap with Sean Hannity doesn't seem to be nearly as large as their height difference. Earhardt's often stood shoulder to shoulder with her alleged 5'11" boyfriend. However, she was likely given an extra lift in high heels during their photos together. But although there are certain instances where she appears tall, Earhardt actually looked shorter than the reports suggested in an Instagram post. She took a group photo alongside her co-host Lawrence Jones and the cast from the reality TV show "Farmer Wants a Wife," who all completely dwarfed her even while she wore a leggy red dress and a pair of tan high-heels.