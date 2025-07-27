How Tall Is Ainsley Earhardt? She Gets Swallowed In Pic With A Slew Of Hunky Cowboys
Ainsley Earhardt is allegedly one of the taller women who works at Fox News, as most reports assert that the "Fox & Friends" host is at least 5'8". When we're not distracted by all the times Earhardt's outfits have completely missed the mark, we definitely notice that Earhardt can look above average in stature, depending on what she wears. Her fellow news anchors and associates also provide further clues that she might be as tall as she claims. In photos they've taken together, Earhardt is usually taller than Kimberly Guilfoyle, which may be telling since many believe that the U.S. ambassador to Greece is 5'5".
Additionally, Earhardt's massive age gap with Sean Hannity doesn't seem to be nearly as large as their height difference. Earhardt's often stood shoulder to shoulder with her alleged 5'11" boyfriend. However, she was likely given an extra lift in high heels during their photos together. But although there are certain instances where she appears tall, Earhardt actually looked shorter than the reports suggested in an Instagram post. She took a group photo alongside her co-host Lawrence Jones and the cast from the reality TV show "Farmer Wants a Wife," who all completely dwarfed her even while she wore a leggy red dress and a pair of tan high-heels.
Ainsley Earhardt was surrounded by giants in height-deceiving group photo
Ainsley Earhardt's Instagram picture with the "Farmer Wants a Wife" stars isn't necessarily a testament to how short she is. Conversely, it might demonstrate just how tall the men are. Lawrence Jones serves as a decent barometer for the farmers' measurements. Jones has claimed that he's 6'5", which certainly seems possible since he looks significantly taller than President Donald Trump, who boasts an alleged (but often contested) height of 6'3". Alongside Jones, the farmers are either about Jones' height or pretty close to it. So, if anything, the photo might perhaps show the gargantuan difference between 5'8" and 6'5".
Of course, the camera angles can further create the illusion that Earhardt is shorter than the men than she actually is. Bone structures should also factor into the image, since the "Ainsley's Bible Study" host has a much narrower frame than her bulkier guests and co-host. With all those variables in mind, we couldn't count out her reported height numbers just yet. But it's also worth noting that seeing Earhardt without high heels while on the job is as rare as seeing what Earhardt really looks like makeup-free. It's unclear how much her footwear is responsible for the anchor's listed measurements.