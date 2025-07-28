Donald Trump's Famous Diet Coke Button Once Left JD Vance Terrified

JD Vance once infamously called his future boss Donald Trump "America's Hitler," so the vice president's initial assumption that the red button on the Resolute Desk triggered a nuclear attack wasn't all that far-fetched in the grand scheme of things. But it also means that he didn't keep up with Trump's past shenanigans, because said red button was on the divisive politician's desk during his first term too. Only, it's not what it looks like. Indeed, Trump brought back his most bizarre Oval Office feature from his first term when he reclaimed the White House in 2025: The Diet Coke button.

The president's well-established love of the low-calorie beverage is one of Trump's many outdated habits, but ironically, it was Vance who almost suffered a heart attack because of it. While wooing audience members at the 2025 GOP dinner in Ohio, he revealed that, a mere 10 days into his second term, Vance watched the commander-in-chief push the red button on his desk and immediately feared that the world as he knew it was about to end. "We're talking to this foreign leader, and the president looks over at me, puts the foreign leader on mute, and says, 'This is not going very well,'" Vance recalled (via YouTube). "And he presses the red button, and my eyes get really big. I'm like, 'Mr. President, what just happened?' and he looks at me and he goes, 'Nuclear. Nuclear.'"

Fortunately, instead of bombs dropping on their adversaries, what followed was simply a Diet Coke. Notably, Vance isn't the only one who's been misled by the nefarious-looking button. Two journalists held their breath when Trump pressed it during an interview in 2019, only to witness a Diet Coke being delivered — on a silver platter, no less.