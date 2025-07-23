Ozzy Osbourne Bit Off Trump's Head Like A Bat During The Metal King's Final Year Of Podcasts
It's been about 24 hours since the world learned that Black Sabbath lead vocalist Ozzy Osbourne died at 76. Fans have combed over the heavy metal icon's final few months, including his last Instagram post, and watched as Hollywood reacted to his heartbreaking passing. Now, in a "The Osbournes" podcast from the last year of his life with two of his children and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy absolutely roasted President Donald Trump in true Ozzy fashion. The episode aired in July 2024, and the family was discussing the candidates of the 2024 election and the then-recent assassination attempt that Trump survived in Pennsylvania. Ozzy raised concerns about Trump being president again and the power that comes with it.
"Donald Trump is a felon, right?" he began. "A felon, correct me if I'm wrong, can't own a gun ... but he can start World War III on his own." That specific clip, which went viral on X, ended with son Jack Osbourne giggling at his dad's observation. Though Ozzy had Parkinson's disease, which is evident in the video, he didn't let that stop him from continuing to make his voice heard.
Commenters on X agreed, with one person noting that Ozzy was still super observant, despite the years of drug abuse and living with Parkinson's disease. "Yep Ozzy speaks the truth here! RIP to a legend!" posted another.
Ozzy Osbourne's comment may have been directed at son Jack
One user on X, however, presented an interesting thought about the clip, which cut out before showing Jack Osbourne's response. "If I am not mistaken this may be [Ozzy Osbourne] trying to talk some sense into Jack who has sadly become MAGA brainwashed in the last few years....?" the person wrote. In the full "The Osbournes" episode that clip was from, Jack didn't clap back at Ozzy's statement, instead chuckling and agreeing that with the power of a president, "[Donald Trump] doesn't need a gun!"
If Jack is a supporter of the MAGA movement, he hasn't made it his entire personality, meaning it's neither all over his social media nor mentioned in every breath he takes. However, Jack, a father of four, did reveal earlier in that episode that he would be voting for Trump in the 2024 presidential election. His reason? He liked the way Trump reacted to the shooting, presumably referring to Trump holding up his arm in triumph while blood pours down the side of his face. "But I got to say it's probably not going to be a popular statement amongst mainstream, but, like, I'm voting for him after that," he said.
Jack's about-face when it came to Trump was surprising, considering how the reality TV star previously said Trump needed to be "slapped" for a comment he made on John McCain (via Newsweek). Regardless of Jack's, or even Ozzy's, political beliefs, it was still nice to see a family discuss politics without anyone flying off the handle.