Ozzy Osbourne Bit Off Trump's Head Like A Bat During The Metal King's Final Year Of Podcasts

It's been about 24 hours since the world learned that Black Sabbath lead vocalist Ozzy Osbourne died at 76. Fans have combed over the heavy metal icon's final few months, including his last Instagram post, and watched as Hollywood reacted to his heartbreaking passing. Now, in a "The Osbournes" podcast from the last year of his life with two of his children and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy absolutely roasted President Donald Trump in true Ozzy fashion. The episode aired in July 2024, and the family was discussing the candidates of the 2024 election and the then-recent assassination attempt that Trump survived in Pennsylvania. Ozzy raised concerns about Trump being president again and the power that comes with it.

"Donald Trump is a felon, right?" he began. "A felon, correct me if I'm wrong, can't own a gun ... but he can start World War III on his own." That specific clip, which went viral on X, ended with son Jack Osbourne giggling at his dad's observation. Though Ozzy had Parkinson's disease, which is evident in the video, he didn't let that stop him from continuing to make his voice heard.

"Donald Trump Is A Felon. Correct me if I'm wrong, he can't own a gun but he can start World War lll on his own." RIP Ozzy 🤘 pic.twitter.com/xMNtGKtcky — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) July 23, 2025

Commenters on X agreed, with one person noting that Ozzy was still super observant, despite the years of drug abuse and living with Parkinson's disease. "Yep Ozzy speaks the truth here! RIP to a legend!" posted another.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).