Who Are Ozzy Osbourne's 6 Kids?
The death of Black Sabbath lead vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, at 76, marked the end of a remarkable life and career. The heavy metal icon passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2025, "with his family and surrounded by love," as Ozzy's spokesperson confirmed to People and several other outlets. The rocker had struggled with Parkinson's disease and other health issues in recent years, but he still managed to give an accomplished final performance with his iconic band just two weeks before he passed away.
Although the singer's loss was a blow to the music world, it was obviously even harder for his family. Ozzy is survived by his second wife, Sharon Osbourne, and his six children from two marriages. Two of the younger Osbournes, Kelly and Jack, achieved fame as teens through their hit MTV reality show, "The Osbournes," which followed the unconventional clan as they dealt with issues both big (Sharon's cancer diagnosis) and small (their dogs' toilet habits). Although less well known, Ozzy's other kids are no less proud of their dad. Here's what to know about the heirs to the throne of the Prince of Darkness.
Ozzy Osbourne's oldest three children stay under the radar
When he was in his early twenties, Ozzy Osbourne married Thelma Riley, a single mom he'd met during a night out on the town. Fatherhood soon followed; the rocker adopted Riley's son Elliot Kingsley, and the happy couple welcomed daughter Jessica and son Louis Osbourne in 1972 and 1975, respectively. After 11 years, Ozzy and Riley split, and the children stayed with their mother, seeing their famous dad only occasionally. In the documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne," Jessica recalled, "My recollection from my childhood with dad is that he'd be away for very long periods of time, and there'd always be a period of adjustment when he came home, and then it'd get to normality and then he'd go again," (via E! Online). Louis, who was also interviewed for the film, added that the Black Sabbath front-man was "a great dad" on the rare occasions when he wasn't intoxicated.
In subsequent years, both Louis and Jessica grew closer to their father (Elliot, an actor based in England, has remained firmly out of the public eye). Jessica is a stage and film actor, who has appeared in "Better Call Saul" and "The Messengers." Though she never appeared on camera in "The Osbournes," Jessica was featured in one episode when she called to tell the iconic rocker that he was a grandfather. Louis attended his father's final concert, which he admitted left him in tears. In a now-deleted Facebook post, he wrote, "It was everything we wanted it to be and more. [...] I just wanted it to be a dignified send-off for him. But as soon as he started singing, we knew he was gonna nail it," (via the BBC).
Aimée Osbourne followed in her dad's musical footsteps
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne share three children. Their eldest, Aimée Osbourne, is the only one of the legendary singer's kids who actively fronts a band (ARO). Aimée opted not to be a part of "The Osbournes" when the series began filming her family's daily lives. "Being so aware of my father's presence in the media growing up, my private life with him and my family was something to be protected," she explained on "The Michael Anthony Show." To ensure she'd never be in front of the cameras, Aimée moved out of the house at just 16 years old. Her mother confessed on "The Talk" that the decision "broke my heart," (via People). Nowadays, Aimée's social media is free of family references.
Unlike her siblings, Aimée has also avoided making any TV appearances or strapping on her dancing shoes to samba for the judges on "Dancing with the Stars," as both her younger brother and sister have done. She maintains her connection to their famous family in quieter ways, such as creating a film production company with Jack Osbourne. As of this writing, she hadn't posted any online tributes to Ozzy. However, the Osbournes' official statement on his death was signed, "Sharon, Jack, Aimée, Kelly, and Louis" (per The US Sun), suggesting that she was indeed with her dad at the end.
Kelly Osbourne had Ozzy nearby for one of the biggest moments of her life
Kelly Osbourne gained fame and fans as a mouthy teenager on "The Osbournes," which she parlayed into further fame as a singer and TV personality. Her credits include "Project Runway," "Fashion Police," and "Life as We Know It." But behind the scenes, she was a troubled young woman whose low self-image led to years of substance abuse. After multiple stints in rehab and some serious self-reflection, Kelly finally got her life together. Finding love with Slipknot turntablist and keyboardist Sid Wilson helped, and when the happy couple welcomed son Sidney in 2022, she found another reason to stay clean and focused. "I truly believe that my baby saved me and made me a whole person," Kelly proudly informed Us Weekly (per YouTube).
Kelly was one of the family members cheering on her famous father at his final gig with Black Sabbath. "My dad got his moment in the sun!" she wrote on Instagram. "He was able to say thank you and goodbye in the most beautiful way!" The day was made even more memorable afterwards, when Wilson got down on one knee and proposed to her backstage. Naturally, the "Crazy Train" hitmaker couldn't let the moment pass without one of his signature quips, joking: "F*** off, you're not marrying my daughter!" An expert told The List that Kelly Osbourne's deeply personal engagement ring has a hefty price tag of around $200,000 but for the happy couple, it was surely worth every penny.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Jack Osbourne worked with his dad for years
When you're the son of a heavy metal icon, you're unlikely to grow up dreaming about being an accountant or a businessman. In fact, Jack Osbourne once exclusively told The List that he wanted to study UFOs as a kid. And Ozzy Osbourne's youngest kid almost got his wish. Among the many projects Jack has worked on over the years is "The Osbournes Want to Believe," in which he and his parents explore supernatural phenomena. With Ryan Drexler, Jack currently co-hosts the podcast "Trying Not to Die," an examination of both traditional and unconventional anti-aging practices.
Like other members of his family, the dad of four girls has struggled with health and addiction issues throughout his life. Nowadays, Jack is more than two decades sober and boasts a trim figure after embracing a healthier lifestyle. In 2012, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which has affected Jack's sight and caused balance problems when he was on "DWTS." But Jack clarified that he sees his condition as a motivator. "I'm always doing something and trying to accomplish something, whether it's work, something social or doing something active," he said on "Today." "So for that, I'm appreciative of it."
Jack was close to his famous father right up until the end of the rocker's life, including appearing with his family at the Midlands ComicCon in Birmingham, UK, less than two weeks before Ozzy's death. Jack also produced several documentaries about him, including an upcoming film about the final Black Sabbath concert. In one clip shared on Instagram, we see Ozzy showing a young Jack how to take a bow after a show. "And then what do you say?" asks the rocker. Jack replies, "Good night, we love you all!"