Who Are Ozzy Osbourne's 6 Kids?

When you're the son of a heavy metal icon, you're unlikely to grow up dreaming about being an accountant or a businessman. In fact, Jack Osbourne once exclusively told The List that he wanted to study UFOs as a kid. And Ozzy Osbourne's youngest kid almost got his wish. Among the many projects Jack has worked on over the years is "The Osbournes Want to Believe," in which he and his parents explore supernatural phenomena. With Ryan Drexler, Jack currently co-hosts the podcast "Trying Not to Die," an examination of both traditional and unconventional anti-aging practices.

Like other members of his family, the dad of four girls has struggled with health and addiction issues throughout his life. Nowadays, Jack is more than two decades sober and boasts a trim figure after embracing a healthier lifestyle. In 2012, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which has affected Jack's sight and caused balance problems when he was on "DWTS." But Jack clarified that he sees his condition as a motivator. "I'm always doing something and trying to accomplish something, whether it's work, something social or doing something active," he said on "Today." "So for that, I'm appreciative of it."

Jack was close to his famous father, including appearing with his family at events and producing several documentaries about him. In one clip shared on Instagram, we see Ozzy showing a young Jack how to take a bow after a show. "And then what do you say?" asks the rocker. Jack replies, "Good night, we love you all!"