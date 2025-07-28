Donald Trump's Hair Clearly Isn't The Only Thing He Bleaches
Donald Trump's complete hair transformation hasn't been all that transformative, really. The president has worn the same variation of the same hairstyle for almost his entire life. Trump's worst hair moments of 2024, however, showed off the varying colors of his 'do, which the president reportedly subjects to a regular bleaching job. In fact, an inside source told Page Six in 2024 that Trump's hair color depends on his patience. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," they told the outlet. Hint: When Trump's hair is orange, his patience is thin. But his 'do likely isn't the only thing the president bleaches.
When Trump posted a snap of himself with controversial Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor in March, the president's pearly whites stole the show, matching the color of his hair, which was platinum blond. White his hair appeared less white during his May 2025 visit to Abu Dhabi, his teeth remained perfectly white. Taking into account Trump's age, it's very unlikely that his winning smile is all natural. Tooth discoloration is very common as one ages. You can expect teeth to become more yellow, gray, brown, or even purple in color, depending on your lifestyle and oral hygiene. Either Trump is a stickler for brushing, flossing, and regular dentist appointments, or he's getting a little help.
Experts from Bedford Dental Group speculated that Trump might have had dental surgery. They also suggested that the president might have veneers, or that he simply goes for regular teeth whitening appointments. Given how insecure Trump tends to be about his appearance, it might well be a combination of all three.
Trump's teeth have been the butt of a few jokes
There might be another reason Donald Trump's teeth look almost inhumanly perfect — dentures. #DentureDonald made the rounds on X in 2017 after Trump slurred some words during a speech. Then host of "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah, speculated that Trump's impaired speech was because his dentures were misbehaving. "We all know what's going on here," Noah said after replaying the clip where Trump pronounced "United States" as "United Schtates."
The comedian continued, "Trump is wearing dentures, people." Noah said he'd never seen the president eat fruits like pears or apples, which are known for dislodging dentures. "Fake teeth, fake hair, fake tan. There's no part of his body that's real," Noah quipped. He then came up with #DentureDonald, which subsequently made the rounds on X and continued doing so for the duration of Trump's first term.
The question of whether or not the president wears dentures gained some steam again in 2024 when Trump presented with a bizarre lisp during an interview with Elon Musk. Cosmetic dentistry expert Dr. Mervyn Druian told the Daily Mail it's unlikely Trump's teeth are fake. "I am 100 per cent sure Trump doesn't have dentures. He's had very sophisticated cosmetic dentistry — including veneers," Druian said. "That's why, at his age, his teeth look so perfect and white, which you wouldn't see naturally." Druian added that Trump's wealth has allowed him access to the very best dental care his whole life, which means it's highly unlikely his teeth were ever allowed to decay to a point where he'd be in need of dentures. "If he did, it would be likely he'd opt for dental implants, which is the gold standard these days. Unlike dentures, these are permanent and behave exactly like real teeth," Druian added.