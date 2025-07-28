Donald Trump's Hair Clearly Isn't The Only Thing He Bleaches

Donald Trump's complete hair transformation hasn't been all that transformative, really. The president has worn the same variation of the same hairstyle for almost his entire life. Trump's worst hair moments of 2024, however, showed off the varying colors of his 'do, which the president reportedly subjects to a regular bleaching job. In fact, an inside source told Page Six in 2024 that Trump's hair color depends on his patience. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," they told the outlet. Hint: When Trump's hair is orange, his patience is thin. But his 'do likely isn't the only thing the president bleaches.

When Trump posted a snap of himself with controversial Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor in March, the president's pearly whites stole the show, matching the color of his hair, which was platinum blond. White his hair appeared less white during his May 2025 visit to Abu Dhabi, his teeth remained perfectly white. Taking into account Trump's age, it's very unlikely that his winning smile is all natural. Tooth discoloration is very common as one ages. You can expect teeth to become more yellow, gray, brown, or even purple in color, depending on your lifestyle and oral hygiene. Either Trump is a stickler for brushing, flossing, and regular dentist appointments, or he's getting a little help.

Experts from Bedford Dental Group speculated that Trump might have had dental surgery. They also suggested that the president might have veneers, or that he simply goes for regular teeth whitening appointments. Given how insecure Trump tends to be about his appearance, it might well be a combination of all three.